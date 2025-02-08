Obama-Appointed Judge Kicks Off Legal Standoff With Trump's DOGE Activities at Treasury
Trump Has Taken Over the Kennedy Center
WaPo Columnist Latest Piece Shows the Libs Still Don't Get It
Doctor Explains That Trump Derangement Syndrome Among Libs Is Real and Debilitating
John Fetterman Just Dropped a Grim Prediction for Dems
So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate
USA Today Uses Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Lie About DEI
'60 Minutes' Sought to Impede Donald Trump and Run Cover for Kamala Harris
Michigan Lawmaker Chooses Voluntary Sterilization to Avoid Pregnancy in 'Trump’s America'
A Sex Offender Was Allowed to Enter Women’s Locker Rooms in VA. This...
US Needs to Double Down on AI Supremacy
The ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘The Gong Show’ Rolled Into One
From '45' to '46' to '47': Economic Drivers of the 2024 Presidential Election
2025 Offers New Opportunities for Next-Gen Satellite Broadband
Tipsheet

FBI Allegedly Ignored Informant’s $190K Theft From Jan. 6 Protestor, Court Filing Reveals

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 08, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In another example of government overreach and incompetence, a recent court filing reveals that the FBI turned a blind eye while one of its informants stole a staggering $190,000 from a January 6 protestor. This troubling revelation raises serious questions about the FBI’s priorities and its handling of informants, highlighting a pattern of disregard for the rights of everyday Americans. Instead of focusing on genuine threats to national security, the agency seems more interested in silencing conservatives while allowing criminals to operate unchecked within its own ranks.

Advertisement

Court filings from Jared Wise, a former FBI agent and Project Veritas contractor, reveal new details about his involvement with events surrounding the January 6 protests. Arrested in 2023, Wise had his charges dropped in January. In an exclusive interview with Headline USA, he addressed accusations from Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, who claimed that Wise attempted to “ensnare” him in a scheme to record FBI agents secretly. 

While Wise declined to provide specific details about his actions and observations on January 6 during the interview, he shared information regarding the FBI informant's theft this week on his Twitter/X account. He also directed this reporter to a motion for vindictive prosecution, which he filed in December. The motion includes shocking allegations about how the FBI informant allegedly stole from him without facing consequences.

The motion claimed that in 2020, Wise had invested in French real estate property with a U.S. citizen who lived in France. While Wise only identified this person as “GED,” Headline USA tracked down his identity as Gregory Edmont de la Doucette. The real estate deal between the two men was finalized in September 2021. However, not long after, Wise grew increasingly concerned about the security of his investment.

In the following months, Wise questioned Doucette about the investment, even accusing him of orchestrating a scam. According to Wise, Doucette reported him to the FBI at that time. 

Recommended

So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In January 2022, GED provided information to the FBI that Wise was present in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. GED provided information about Wise to the FBI to protect himself from the consequences of his own crime against Wise, as he began to realize that Wise was uncovering GED’s fraud,” Wise said in his motion. “GED correctly believed that providing information to the FBI about Wise (GED’s own victim) and J6 would help inoculate himself from any liability related to his own scheme to defraud Wise.”

Wise was arrested in May 2023. Nonetheless, he still attempted to report Doucette’s alleged real estate scam to the FBI, which chose not to pursue it. Instead, in August 2024, the FBI tried to file new charges against Wise regarding his communication with GED about its alleged fraud but was unsuccessful. Following this failed attempt, according to his motion, the government modified Wise's release conditions to prohibit any direct or indirect contact with GED. Wise accused the FBI of protecting Doucette because he was an informant for the agency in connection to Jan. 6. 

Advertisement

“If the FBI were to meet with Wise and accept the information implicating GED in a complex international fraud scheme of at least $190,000 (and possibly up to $700,000 with an additional victim as alleged by a third party with direct knowledge), it would create a complicated situation in which it would need to account for criminal activity by one of its sources, and the information might also impact the prosecution of Wise,” he said. “Hence, the easiest strategy to prevent the dilemma is to simply refuse to meet with Wise and never learn of the claims,” he said. “Wise avers that the FBI is knowingly protecting one of its sources who has conducted criminal activity, which is reminiscent of the FBI protecting mob boss Whitey Bulger for many years.”

Tags: FBI JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate Matt Vespa
WaPo Columnist Latest Piece Shows the Libs Still Don't Get It Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Just Dropped a Grim Prediction for Dems Matt Vespa
You'll Never Guess Who Used to Employ This Woman Caught Having an Antisemitic Meltdown in NYC Matt Vespa
Trump Has Taken Over the Kennedy Center Matt Vespa
AG Pam Bondi: We're Going to Find Out Who Leaked ICE's Operation in Colorado Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate Matt Vespa
Advertisement