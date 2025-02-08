FBI Allegedly Ignored Informant’s $190K Theft From Jan. 6 Protestor, Court Filing Reveals

In another example of government overreach and incompetence, a recent court filing reveals that the FBI turned a blind eye while one of its informants stole a staggering $190,000 from a January 6 protestor. This troubling revelation raises serious questions about the FBI’s priorities and its handling of informants, highlighting a pattern of disregard for the rights of everyday Americans. Instead of focusing on genuine threats to national security, the agency seems more interested in silencing conservatives while allowing criminals to operate unchecked within its own ranks.

Court filings from Jared Wise, a former FBI agent and Project Veritas contractor, reveal new details about his involvement with events surrounding the January 6 protests. Arrested in 2023, Wise had his charges dropped in January. In an exclusive interview with Headline USA, he addressed accusations from Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, who claimed that Wise attempted to “ensnare” him in a scheme to record FBI agents secretly.

While Wise declined to provide specific details about his actions and observations on January 6 during the interview, he shared information regarding the FBI informant's theft this week on his Twitter/X account. He also directed this reporter to a motion for vindictive prosecution, which he filed in December. The motion includes shocking allegations about how the FBI informant allegedly stole from him without facing consequences.

The motion claimed that in 2020, Wise had invested in French real estate property with a U.S. citizen who lived in France. While Wise only identified this person as “GED,” Headline USA tracked down his identity as Gregory Edmont de la Doucette. The real estate deal between the two men was finalized in September 2021. However, not long after, Wise grew increasingly concerned about the security of his investment.

In the following months, Wise questioned Doucette about the investment, even accusing him of orchestrating a scam. According to Wise, Doucette reported him to the FBI at that time.

“In January 2022, GED provided information to the FBI that Wise was present in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. GED provided information about Wise to the FBI to protect himself from the consequences of his own crime against Wise, as he began to realize that Wise was uncovering GED’s fraud,” Wise said in his motion. “GED correctly believed that providing information to the FBI about Wise (GED’s own victim) and J6 would help inoculate himself from any liability related to his own scheme to defraud Wise.”

Wise was arrested in May 2023. Nonetheless, he still attempted to report Doucette’s alleged real estate scam to the FBI, which chose not to pursue it. Instead, in August 2024, the FBI tried to file new charges against Wise regarding his communication with GED about its alleged fraud but was unsuccessful. Following this failed attempt, according to his motion, the government modified Wise's release conditions to prohibit any direct or indirect contact with GED. Wise accused the FBI of protecting Doucette because he was an informant for the agency in connection to Jan. 6.

The person ("G.E.D." in court documents) who reported me to the @FBI for #J6 did so only after I began to realize he had stolen a large portion of my life savings via a complex fraud scheme and I started to confront him. He correctly hoped that reporting me would protect him from… https://t.co/l2xfjm8GRG — Jared Wise (@TheWiseJared) February 5, 2025

“If the FBI were to meet with Wise and accept the information implicating GED in a complex international fraud scheme of at least $190,000 (and possibly up to $700,000 with an additional victim as alleged by a third party with direct knowledge), it would create a complicated situation in which it would need to account for criminal activity by one of its sources, and the information might also impact the prosecution of Wise,” he said. “Hence, the easiest strategy to prevent the dilemma is to simply refuse to meet with Wise and never learn of the claims,” he said. “Wise avers that the FBI is knowingly protecting one of its sources who has conducted criminal activity, which is reminiscent of the FBI protecting mob boss Whitey Bulger for many years.”