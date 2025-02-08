Obama-Appointed Judge Kicks Off Legal Standoff With Trump's DOGE Activities at Treasury
Tipsheet

CNN's Latest On-Air Blunder is a Major Hit to Its Reputation

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 08, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN made a glaring on-air mistake this week, mistakenly confusing former President Barack Obama with the infamous terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. During a live broadcast, the network aired a segment on the Guantanamo Bay detention camp on "CNN News Central.” While anchor Boris Sanchez was speaking, a graphic appeared behind him that read, "OBAMA BIN LADEN ASSOCIATE: ABU ZUBAYDAH” while covering a story about President Donald Trump’s plan to send illegal immigrants to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Although Sanchez never said “Obama Bin Laden” himself, it appeared behind him on the screen. The error quickly went viral, with many criticizing the network for its lack of attention to detail and accuracy. This blunder represents another embarrassing moment for CNN as it strives to maintain its credibility. 

The network did not reference the mistake. However, social media did, pointing out that the already-failing network should be ashamed of itself. 

Trump issued an executive order directing the Department of Defense and Homeland Security to transfer illegal aliens to the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba. The facility, with a capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 individuals unlawfully residing in the U.S., is intended, as the president stated, to house the "worst of the worst."

