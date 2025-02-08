CNN's Latest On-Air Blunder is a Major Hit to Its Reputation

CNN made a glaring on-air mistake this week, mistakenly confusing former President Barack Obama with the infamous terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. During a live broadcast, the network aired a segment on the Guantanamo Bay detention camp on "CNN News Central.” While anchor Boris Sanchez was speaking, a graphic appeared behind him that read, "OBAMA BIN LADEN ASSOCIATE: ABU ZUBAYDAH” while covering a story about President Donald Trump’s plan to send illegal immigrants to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Although Sanchez never said “Obama Bin Laden” himself, it appeared behind him on the screen. The error quickly went viral, with many criticizing the network for its lack of attention to detail and accuracy. This blunder represents another embarrassing moment for CNN as it strives to maintain its credibility.

Advertisement

🚨CNN HUMILIATES ITSELF: MIXES UP OBAMA AND OSAMA BIN LADEN ON-AIR



“OBAMA BIN LADEN” appeared on a graphic used during “CNN News Central” while reporting out a story about Trump’s plan to send illegal migrants to Guantanamo Bay.



The flub was referencing Al-Qaeda terrorist Abu… pic.twitter.com/TeNJNnMxig — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 8, 2025

The network did not reference the mistake. However, social media did, pointing out that the already-failing network should be ashamed of itself.

I don't really think it was too big of a mix-up. — JG. Moore (@Jgmfoxia89) February 8, 2025

😂😂😂 they will soon be closing the doors forever! I can’t wait! — MAGA Mark (@MarkRWarren2) February 8, 2025

They were great friends. Don't you know?! 😆 — Yisrael Vonkanzburg (@yisraelvonkanz) February 8, 2025

Actually that’s probably more true than they know!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — TripleG (@Hawkeye45691) February 8, 2025

Show’s you quality reporting only found at CNN😂 — dschnaq (@dschnaq) February 8, 2025

For once, CNN wasn't wrong. — Ultra MAGA Deplorable Deb 🇺🇸 (@DebraMMason1) February 8, 2025

Trump issued an executive order directing the Department of Defense and Homeland Security to transfer illegal aliens to the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba. The facility, with a capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 individuals unlawfully residing in the U.S., is intended, as the president stated, to house the "worst of the worst."