Doctor Warns of 'Real Crisis' Among Democrats Following Trump’s Victory
Joe Rogan Shares the Most Shocking Thing He Thinks About Elon Musk
Democrat FEC Commissioner Fired by Trump Refuses To Leave
Let's Check in on How the DNC Vice Chairs Are Doing
Trump’s Response to Time Magazine’s Attempt to Troll Him With Its New Cover Is Brilliant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 07, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald Trump’s response to Time Magazine’s latest cover, which many saw as a blatant attempt to troll him, is nothing short of brilliant. In typical Trump fashion, he swiftly turned the tables, using the magazine’s mockery to his advantage and drawing attention to his achievements while turning the spotlight back onto his critics. His quick-witted reaction highlights his knack for commanding the narrative, proving again that he's always ready to fight back when the left-wing media takes aim. 

On Friday, during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, reporters asked Trump about Time Magazine’s latest front cover, which has Elon Musk sitting behind the president’s resolute desk. 

In an apparent attempt to troll Trump, the magazine's effort backfired spectacularly.

“Is Time magazine still in business?” Trump asked. “I didn’t even know that.” 

This comes as many left-wing pundits accuse Musk of running the United States rather than Trump. 

The Guardian published an op-ed titled, "It is Elon Musk who is now running the United States. Not Donald Trump." 

The accusations went so far that Trump's team was forced to release a statement, making it clear that Trump is the one in charge of the Republican Party — not Musk.  

Rep. Pramilla Jayapal claimed that Musk is the."shadow president" or the "co-president" of the United States. 

"As soon as President Trump released his official stance on the CR, Republicans on Capitol Hill echoed his point of view," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop."

