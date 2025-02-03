Trump's Challenge to 'Birthright Citizenship' Gets Major Legal Backup
BREAKING: Did Trudeau Cave on Tariffs?
Here's What Caused Susan Collins to Throw Her Support Behind Tulsi Gabbard
Trump Issues Executive Order Establishing Fund to Possibly Buy TikTok
VIP
When a Journo Thinks the ADA Equals DEI, and Bill Kristol Is Exposed...
Here's How Democrats Reacted to DOGE Reviewing Treasury Payment System
New Orleans Sued, Accused of Negligence, Over Bourbon Street Terror Attack
We Should Help Iranians Secure Democracy for Themselves
Lindsey Graham Gives the Green Light to Gabbard, Patel, and RFK Jr. Despite...
VIP
Texas Grants National Guard Sweeping Authority to Tackle Border Crisis
America First’s Fight Has Just Begun
US Needs to Support Israel Should It Decide to Hit Iran Nuclear Sites,...
Mitch McConnell Rails Against Trump in Explosive '60 Minutes' Interview
Joe Biden Just Signed With a Talent Agency
Tipsheet

Soros-Backed Outlet Exposes Vehicles of 'Undercover' ICE Agents

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 03, 2025 8:45 PM
Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

In a shocking revelation, a George Soros-funded radio station has published details exposing the vehicles of "undercover" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, raising concerns about the safety and privacy of law enforcement officers and how it derailed President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants living in the United States. The station, known for its progressive stance, aired a report that allegedly tracked and revealed ICE agent’s vehicles in covert operations, sparking outrage from conservatives and law enforcement groups who argue the move jeopardizes national security and puts officers at risk. Critics have called the report an intentional attack on federal enforcement efforts, accusing the outlet of putting politics before the safety of those protecting the border.

Advertisement

On a January 26 episode of KCBS Radio Weekend News on KCBS 740 AM in San Jose, radio host Bret Burkhart disclosed the locations of unmarked ICE vehicles, detailing where ICE agents were carrying out deportation operations. He also detailed the cars, potentially compromising their cover and putting the federal agents at risk. 

“At around 6:05 p.m. PT, @KCBSRadio, a prominent Bay Area radio station, reported live the vehicle descriptions of three alleged undercover @ICEgovERO @ICEgov vehicles in east San Jose, an area with violent Latino migrant gang activity. The information put the law enforcement officers at serious risk while an operation was ongoing targeting violent, criminal foreign nationals,” the Post Millenial’s Senior Editor Andy Ngo wrote on X. 

This comes after San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and head council member Peter Ortiz confirmed that ICE agents were conducting an operation. In response, Burkhart took it upon himself to expose the agency’s cover. 

“The county response network said agents in San Jose were in unmarked vehicles, including a black [omitted], a gray [omitted], and a white [omitted]. ICE agents were also reported outside a residence on South [omitted] roads, and officers were reportedly at the target on [omitted],” Burkhart said, promising to track the situation for his audience and keep them updated on ICE agent's locations. 

Recommended

DOGE Has Their Next Target, and Libs Are Bound to Freak Out Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Stay with KCBS; we will be tracking it for you,” he added. 

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) fast-tracked Soros's purchase of the radio station, which was purchased for $400 million. 

In October, I reported on the bizarre purchase of 200 radio stations across 40 U.S. markets in which the FCC bypassed a national security review and approved Soros's purchase— a move that has never been done before. 

Tags: ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Has Their Next Target, and Libs Are Bound to Freak Out Matt Vespa
Here's How Democrats Reacted to DOGE Reviewing Treasury Payment System Sarah Arnold
Unbelievable: Guess What an Illegal Immigrant Accused of Murder Was Wearing During the Crime Guy Benson
Here's What Caused Susan Collins to Throw Her Support Behind Tulsi Gabbard Matt Vespa
Kristi Noem Schools NBC Host for Asking If Legal Immigrants Should Fear Deportation Mia Cathell
Refuse to Let the Regime Media Make You Submit Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Has Their Next Target, and Libs Are Bound to Freak Out Matt Vespa
Advertisement