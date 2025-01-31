VIP
It Was Always a Matter of Will
Woke Warrior Pete Buttigieg Removes Preferred Pronouns From Social Media Bio

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 31, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the self-proclaimed “pronoun warrior,” has stirred controversy by removing "He/Him" from his social media profiles. Known for his outspoken support of progressive values, Buttigieg has been vocal about the importance of gender inclusivity. However, his latest move has raised eyebrows, and he finally accepts that his push for a woke agenda no longer has grounds to stand on. 

Social media user Colin Wright pointed out that Buttigieg "has quietly removed his gender pronouns (he/him) from his 𝕏 and other social media profiles.” He also noted that his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, removed his pronouns from his X account’s bio. 

“Gender ideology is absolutely toxic. Expect more Dems to start quietly distancing themselves from it," Wright wrote. 

In 2021, Chasten criticized those who refused to respect people’s preferred pronouns, saying that using the wrong pronouns can have lasting damaging effects on a person. 

“Acknowledge that you’re going to mess up. Messing up is uncomfortable. We don’t want to mess up, especially if you consider yourself an ally. Some of these things are new. We live in a very heteronormative society, so of course pronouns are going to seem a little off-putting to someone who’s only done it a certain way for 50, 60, 70 years. But it’s a very, very simple thing to do to help somebody feel included,” he said. “I have messed up. The most important thing to do is when you mess up, apologize, quickly restate the proper pronouns and move on from there. Always ask questions. If you consider yourself an ally, just ask questions. How can I be supportive? How can I be more helpful? How can I make sure that you know this is a safe space where you belong?”

However, now that he has removed his pronouns from his bio, it sure appears to me that the Buttigieg family no longer respects the trans community. 

This follows President Donald Trump's claim that DEI initiatives for air traffic controllers took place during the Biden administration. Consequently, he signed two executive orders appointing a new FAA deputy administrator and ordering an immediate assessment of aviation safety. Trump has promised to abolish DEI hiring and hire workers solely on merit. 

Under Buttigieg, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) knowingly recruited employees who suffered from "severe intellectual" disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions. 

