Federal Worker Slams Trump’s Executive Order: 'It’s Making My Job Harder'

Some federal workers have found themselves in a bit of a bind—back to the grind. One such worker recently complained that President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which demand federal employees return to the office five days a week, are making their job “harder.” For federal workers, the luxury of working from home has become a thing of the past, and now, they will have to return to the office and actually do the work they are being paid to do. While many Americans would be grateful to return to the workplace and get back to business, it seems some are less than thrilled about having to actually work full-time again.

A paralegal at the Department of Justice (DOJ) took to TikTok to gripe about Trump’s new executive order, claiming it makes it “impossible to get any work done.” In the video, the paralegal, Kaitlin Kons, whined about having to return to in-person work and complained that it was a major setback for productivity. She argued that she and her colleagues were bogged down with "information intake" and spent more time "yapping" in the office than actually getting any real work done.

Not only was Kons, who has a side gig of providing more inclusive styling options for queer women and non-binary people, frustrated about being required to return to in-person work, but she also voiced her displeasure with Trump’s decision to roll back DEI initiatives.

As a government employee, what’s so ironic about all this shit going on with Trump making us go in-person five days a week to promote efficiency, and also establishing the Department of Government Efficiency, the DOGE, what’s really funny is, because of all of this news and all of the change in policy, we are yapping more at work, we are trying to digest everything that’s going on. We cannot get any work done because of how much information intake that, like, existing in this administration requires. And we’re not yapping just to yap. We’re yapping because every single day a memo comes down from God knows where telling us that there’s a new rule that we need to enforce for a job that does not relate to what we’re doing. Like, oh, you work for the FDA? Guess what? Now you’re going to have to enforce immigration. Any fucking federal employee, guess what, go snitch on your fucking colleagues if they do anything related to DEI now. Like, this week has been such a whirlwind. I cannot get work done.

The move has sparked some federal employees to take revenge on Trump’s order calling for people to boycott small businesses.

In a now-deleted Redditt post, users offered solutions to “fight back against Trump's order.”

“For those that end up being forced back to their respective offices, I would avoid patronizing the local businesses in those areas,” one user wrote. At the same time, another said to “bring your own lunch to avoid using the eateries and grocery stores, avoid parking in pay parking (use mass transit if available), and don't buy anything at the shops or gas stations.”

In a surprising twist, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she supported Trump's order because it would bring more people to the city’s economy.