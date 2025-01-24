There's a Major Update on the Power of Local Law Enforcement and Deportations
Trump Turns the Microphone Over to Hurricane Helene Victims
Congress Launches New Investigations Into Debanking
Trump Administration Shuts Down All Aid to Ukraine
Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Secretary of Defense
RINO Thom Tillis Backed Away From Sinking Pete Hegseth's Nomination. Here's Why.
No, We Don't Need to Extend the Presidency to Three Terms for Trump
Thomas Massie Introduces Measure That Would Be a Game Changer for Gun Rights
Where Is Newsom's Wildfire Aid Bill Going? Not Where You Think
Media Complains They Are Already 'Exhausted' Over Covering Trump – Five Days...
VIP
Mike Johnson Vows to Investigate Biden Family Pardons
DeSantis Shuts Down Reporter Who Criticizes Trump’s Immigration Policies
Trump DOJ Dismisses Case Against Doctor Who Exposed 'Trans' Surgeries at Texas Children's...
VIP
Do Americans Support Limits on Abortion? Here's What a New Poll Shows
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Shows Up Uninvited as Trump Arrives in California for Wildfire Aid

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 24, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As President Donald Trump arrived in California to assess the damage from the devastating wildfires, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA) made it clear that political rivalry would take center stage even in times of crisis. Newsom wasted no time using the occasion to criticize Trump’s leadership and assert his own. The optics were unmistakable: a show of cooperation in the face of disaster, but one that quickly devolved into a clash of political wills. Even amid a natural disaster, Newsom’s actions prove he is unwilling to put party differences aside and show up for the residents of his state. 

Advertisement

Trump clarified that Newsom was not invited to meet with him during his visit to California. However, the defiant governor once again turned a crisis into a political statement and showed up anyway. 

“I look forward to being there on the tarmac to thank the president and welcome him, and we’re making sure that all the resources he needs for a successful briefing are provided to him," Newsom told reporters. 

According to Newsom’s office, Trump’s team never contacted the governor about joining him on the wildfire tour—an omission that seems to underscore the strained relationship between the two. It’s no secret that Newsom has been under fire for handling the state’s crisis, and some would argue his lack of proactive leadership. In response, Trump clarified that federal aid would come with a stipulation: California must implement voter ID laws before receiving further assistance.

Since the fires broke out, Newsom has accused Trump of spreading "hurricane-force winds of mis-and-disinformation.” He also appeared to panic after being informed that the president was visiting his state, claiming Trump has been spreading false ideas about the wildfires. 

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Secretary of Defense Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"There is not a spigot that can be turned to solve all the water problems... that don’t exist in California," the governor said. 

However, in a surprising twist of events, when greeting Trump on the tarmac on Friday, Newsom admitted that he would need the president's help. 

"We’re going to need your support; we’re going to need your help," the governor told Trump. 

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Secretary of Defense Matt Vespa
RINO Thom Tillis Backed Away From Sinking Pete Hegseth's Nomination. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Remember 'Mostly Peaceful Protests'? Check Out the Media's New Narrative for Covering Anti-Trump Violence Mia Cathell
Another Federal Bureaucrat Outed for Circumventing Trump's Anti-DEI Effort Leah Barkoukis
Where Is Newsom's Wildfire Aid Bill Going? Not Where You Think Sarah Arnold
Trump Administration Shuts Down All Aid to Ukraine Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Secretary of Defense Matt Vespa
Advertisement