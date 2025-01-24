Gavin Newsom Shows Up Uninvited as Trump Arrives in California for Wildfire Aid

As President Donald Trump arrived in California to assess the damage from the devastating wildfires, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA) made it clear that political rivalry would take center stage even in times of crisis. Newsom wasted no time using the occasion to criticize Trump’s leadership and assert his own. The optics were unmistakable: a show of cooperation in the face of disaster, but one that quickly devolved into a clash of political wills. Even amid a natural disaster, Newsom’s actions prove he is unwilling to put party differences aside and show up for the residents of his state.

Trump clarified that Newsom was not invited to meet with him during his visit to California. However, the defiant governor once again turned a crisis into a political statement and showed up anyway.

“I look forward to being there on the tarmac to thank the president and welcome him, and we’re making sure that all the resources he needs for a successful briefing are provided to him," Newsom told reporters.

According to Newsom’s office, Trump’s team never contacted the governor about joining him on the wildfire tour—an omission that seems to underscore the strained relationship between the two. It’s no secret that Newsom has been under fire for handling the state’s crisis, and some would argue his lack of proactive leadership. In response, Trump clarified that federal aid would come with a stipulation: California must implement voter ID laws before receiving further assistance.

Trump says he wont give disaster funds to California without voter ID.



Watch how the governor responds.



If Gavin Newsom doesn't agree it just means cheating is more important to him than helping citizens. pic.twitter.com/LvViKnDgvw — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) January 24, 2025

Since the fires broke out, Newsom has accused Trump of spreading "hurricane-force winds of mis-and-disinformation.” He also appeared to panic after being informed that the president was visiting his state, claiming Trump has been spreading false ideas about the wildfires.

"There is not a spigot that can be turned to solve all the water problems... that don’t exist in California," the governor said.

However, in a surprising twist of events, when greeting Trump on the tarmac on Friday, Newsom admitted that he would need the president's help.

"We’re going to need your support; we’re going to need your help," the governor told Trump.