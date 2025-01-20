With Border Enforcement a Priority, Trump Purges Squishy Immigration Judges
Tipsheet

Trump Shocked to See This Person at Post-Inauguration Speech

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2025 9:15 PM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump addressed supporters outside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda shortly after his swearing-in. He was unexpectedly greeted by a familiar face in the crowd: Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX). While discussing Texas' border policies, Trump was taken aback to spot Governor Greg Abbott among the spectators. 

Trump boasted about flipping historically blue counties along the Texas border and praising the governor for his good work. 

"Oh! Did I get lucky? Did I get lucky? Supposing I said, 'You know he's not here, but the governor of Texas has done a terrible job.' Wow, look at you," Trump said. "See, I didn't know you were there. I said he's doing a great job. He's doing a phenomenal job, but now you're going to have a partner that's gonna work with you because you didn't have… Not only did they not have a partner, he had people selling your wall!"

Trump continued praising Abbott, calling him a "great man" and a "great leader." The president asked Abbott, "Did you do [border policies] for politics? You did it because you wanted to do the right thing. I'll tell you. It sure as hell worked for politics, too. It's self-preservation."

Trump overwhelmingly won Texas, securing more than 56 percent of the vote. 

In Abbott's statement earlier in the day, the governor praised Trump and celebrated the beginning of a new era.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era in our nation—one brimming with promise and hope," Abbott said on Monday. "As President Trump takes the oath of office and assumes his responsibilities as America's chief executive, I am confident that his leadership will restore and strengthen the principles that have long defined our great nation: freedom, economic opportunity, prosperity, and the rule of law. Congratulations to President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families on this momentous occasion. Texas looks forward to working with President Trump and his Administration to secure the border and build a brighter, more prosperous future for all Americans."

This comes as illegal immigrants were in tears on Monday as Trump was sworn in as the 47th president, realizing that their hopes of getting into the United States have just come to a halt. 

