Trump’s $TRUMP Meme Coin Soars to $30 Billion in 24 Hours, Shaking Up Crypto World

In a move celebrating President-elect Donald Trump’s second presidency, one that blends business with the digital age, he has minted a staggering $31 billion by launching his official $TRUMP crypto meme coin. Capitalizing on cryptocurrency's explosive growth and meme coins' popularity, Trump’s latest venture has already attracted a massive following, making nearly $30 billion in just 24 hours. The $TRUMP coin not only marks Trump’s entry into the world of blockchain and crypto assets but also leverages his brand’s influence, tapping into both his loyal fanbase and the growing interest in alternative digital investments.

A report from Axios pointed out that, while Trump hosted a “Crypto Ball” with his incoming artificial intelligence (AI) David Sacks for the industry in Washington, DC, on Friday, the president-elect launched “the only official Trump meme.” The meme coin’s website, gettrumpmemes.com, states that 200 million $TRUMP coins are available as of Saturday, with plans to have one billion over the next three years. By 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, CoinGecko price data revealed that $TRUMP surged over 600 percent overnight, reaching just above $32.

Although several Trump-themed meme coins have emerged in recent months, none have received his official endorsement—until now.

The website has dubbed Trump "the crypto president," with the coin featuring an image of him raising his fist in the air, accompanied by the iconic battle cry, "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT," which he shouted after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The site says that Trump is bound by a three-year unlocking schedule, preventing them from completely liquidating all their holdings.

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025





President-elect Donald Trump just launched his own meme coin, $TRUMP 🤯



The token now sits at $10.3 BILLION FDV.



Track $TRUMP: https://t.co/nD6buADmRp pic.twitter.com/oZP5oroCOJ — GeckoTerminal (@GeckoTerminal) January 18, 2025

Despite Trump often criticizing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, warning about their volatility and lack of regulation, the president-elect has shown an increasing interest in the broader digital and blockchain space. His stance has evolved as he explored opportunities in NFTs and meme coins, showing that he recognizes the potential of digital assets even if he remains cautious about their risks.