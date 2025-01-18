Hordes of Miserable Liberal White Women Storm DC to Whine About Trump's Return
Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA...
America Is Back
The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy
CBS News Mulling Settling $10 Billion Lawsuit With Trump
Democratic Senators Pen Letter to Big Tech Leaders Rebuking Them for Donating to...
'That's 50': With This Senator's Announcement, Hegseth Picks Up Enough Votes for Confirmat...
PETA Lies: 'Trump Did Nothing to End Animal Experimentation'
VIP
Here's What Bill Gates Had to Say About His Three-Hour Meeting With Trump
Tom Homan Delivers on Promise: Chicago Braces for Trump’s Mass Deportation Sweep
Shameful: Local DC Police Refuse to Assist Trump's Inauguration
The Dem Who ‘Broke Down In Tears’ Over Tump
Daughters of the American Revolution Began Allowing 'Trans' Members. One Chapter Is Pushin...
Get Ready to 'Make America United Again' As We're That Much Closer to...
Tipsheet

Trump’s $TRUMP Meme Coin Soars to $30 Billion in 24 Hours, Shaking Up Crypto World

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 18, 2025 5:00 PM
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

In a move celebrating President-elect Donald Trump’s second presidency, one that blends business with the digital age, he has minted a staggering $31 billion by launching his official $TRUMP crypto meme coin. Capitalizing on cryptocurrency's explosive growth and meme coins' popularity, Trump’s latest venture has already attracted a massive following, making nearly $30 billion in just 24 hours. The $TRUMP coin not only marks Trump’s entry into the world of blockchain and crypto assets but also leverages his brand’s influence, tapping into both his loyal fanbase and the growing interest in alternative digital investments. 

Advertisement

A report from Axios pointed out that, while Trump hosted a “Crypto Ball” with his incoming artificial intelligence (AI) David Sacks for the industry in Washington, DC, on Friday, the president-elect launched “the only official Trump meme.” The meme coin’s website, gettrumpmemes.com, states that 200 million $TRUMP coins are available as of Saturday, with plans to have one billion over the next three years. By 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, CoinGecko price data revealed that $TRUMP surged over 600 percent overnight, reaching just above $32. 

Although several Trump-themed meme coins have emerged in recent months, none have received his official endorsement—until now.

The website has dubbed Trump "the crypto president," with the coin featuring an image of him raising his fist in the air, accompanied by the iconic battle cry, "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT," which he shouted after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The site says that Trump is bound by a three-year unlocking schedule, preventing them from completely liquidating all their holdings. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA Fires Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Despite Trump often criticizing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, warning about their volatility and lack of regulation, the president-elect has shown an increasing interest in the broader digital and blockchain space. His stance has evolved as he explored opportunities in NFTs and meme coins, showing that he recognizes the potential of digital assets even if he remains cautious about their risks.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA Fires Matt Vespa
Hordes of Miserable Liberal White Women Storm DC to Whine About Trump's Return Matt Vespa
Shameful: Local DC Police Refuse to Assist Trump's Inauguration Sarah Arnold
The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa
LAFD Whistleblowers Sound Off. No Wonder Why the LA Fires Got Out of Hand. Matt Vespa
CBS News Mulling Settling $10 Billion Lawsuit With Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA Fires Matt Vespa
Advertisement