The Dem Who ‘Broke Down In Tears’ Over Tump

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly "broke down in tears" during a private meeting discussing President-elect Donald Trump, a moment that many will see as a sign of the deep emotional and political grip Trump continues to have on Washington bureaucrats. His liberal meltdown shows Trump still has a hold over Democrats who feel threatened by him. While some may view Schumer’s emotional reaction as a sign of vulnerability, others may see it as a reflection of the left's fear about Trump's return to power and his challenges to their carefully laid plans for the country's future.

According to a New York Times report, Schumer met with outgoing President Joe Biden at the White House on July 13— just two days after Trump avoided an assassination attempt. During the tense exchange, Schumer highlighted a grim reality for the future of the Democratic Party, coming to grips with the fact that Trump really was on track to win the election. The senator reportedly told Biden there was no longer a viable path to a second term. His words, a harsh reflection of the left’s continuing struggles, underscored the deep divisions within the party and the growing concern over Biden’s declining health, approval ratings, and the looming threat of a rejuvenated Trump campaign.

“If you run and you lose to Trump, and we lose the Senate, and we don’t get back the House, that 50 years of amazing, beautiful work goes out the window," according to the Times, Schumer told Biden. “But worse — you go down in American history as one of the darkest figures.”

Schumer broke down in tears while begging Biden not to run. He told the 81-year-old president that his aides were not telling the truth, who apparently were telling him his approval rating and chances of winning were high.

“Mr. President, you’re not getting the information as to what the chances are,” the senator said. “My guess is you have about a 5 percent chance. None of your pollsters disagree with me.”

An emotional moment unfolded as they made their way to Schumer’s waiting car. The NYT reported that Biden placed a hand on the senator’s shoulder and offered a compliment, saying, "You’ve got bigger balls than anyone I’ve ever met.” At the time, Biden told Schumer he would need a week to make his final choice—an indication of just how seriously the president grappled with his political future.

The outlet also noted that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was also pushing Biden to drop out of the race, suggesting at the time that Vice President Kamala Harris was the party’s best bet.

“The most powerful narrative in American politics is change. Vice President Harris would represent change,” he reportedly said.