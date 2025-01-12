LA Mayor Recall Petition Gathers Momentum, Exceeds 60,000 Signatures Amid Devastating Fires

A growing wave of frustration in Los Angeles has sparked a recall petition for Democrat Mayor Karen Bass. Despite the city’s rising crime, homelessness, and a series of controversial decisions, the wildfires that have destroyed lives, homes, and businesses were the final straw for residents. Voters are demanding accountability and change. Critics argue that Bass’s leadership has only exacerbated the city’s problems, with many calling for stronger policies to restore law and order. As the petition gains momentum, it’s clear that LA residents are losing patience with what they see as failed leadership. The pressure for Bass to address the mounting concerns or face potential removal from office is mounting.

Advertisement

As of Sunday, the petition to remove Bass from office has surpassed 86,000 signatures. LA residents blame the mayor’s “gross mismanagement” for the out-of-control fires that should have already been contained if cuts hadn’t been made to critical areas.

Bass cut $17.6 million from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year— a move critics have condemned as "a poor decision."

“We . . . urgently call for the immediate recall of [Bass] due to her gross mismanagement and failure to effectively respond to the devastating 2025 fires in and around the city,” reads the Change.org petition, which was created on Wednesday.

Bass was over 7.000 miles away when Tuesday morning's first significant brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades. By the time she returned from vacation in Ghana, the area had already been devastated, while another fire in Pasadena-Altadena had already scorched over 4,000 acres. As of this report, nearly a dozen fires have burned an area twice the size of Manhattan, with Southern California firefighters still battling the blazes.

Outgoing President Joe Biden once considered Bass his vice presidential running mate in 2020, and former President Barack Obama had previously stated that she would make an "outstanding mayor" of Los Angeles.

“Families have been displaced, homes destroyed, and livelihoods shattered –- yet Mayor Bass has been absent from the frontlines, choosing to travel abroad while her constituents suffer,” the petition read, calling for “a full, transparent investigation into the failures in disaster preparedness, response, and resource allocation that left [LA] vulnerable.”

This comes as the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reported that the toll from the wildfires has risen to 16.