Dem Claims LA Fires are Preview of What's to Come Under Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 12, 2025 9:00 AM
A Democratic Senator is warning that the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles are just a "preview of coming atrocities" driven by climate change, further claiming that President-elect Donald Trump has been "bought off by Big Oil." The senator's remarks come as the state grapples with devastating fires, with many critics accusing California leadership of being responsible for the fires and using it to push their political agenda. While the fires have caused widespread destruction, the senator’s comments have sparked backlash from conservatives, who argue that such rhetoric ignores the role of mismanagement, government policies, and radical environmentalism in exacerbating the disaster.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) dared to claim the California wildfires are "what a climate emergency looks like,” while claiming Trump will bring more so-called climate-related natural disasters— including death. 

“Trump has been bought for $1 billion by Big Oil. Just a payoff to kill the IRA and the Green New Deal. We know what will happen. More fires, more climate disasters, more death. The LA fires are a preview of coming atrocities,” he wrote on X. 

Markey has long been an outspoken advocate for the left’s aggressive climate change propaganda. He was a key sponsor of the Green New Deal and pushed for sweeping policies to address the so-called climate crisis. He also aimed to drastically reduce carbon emissions and transition the U.S. to renewable energy sources. Markey has frequently called on the federal government and private sectors to invest in sustainable technologies while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. However, his climate agenda has faced strong resistance from critics who argue that his proposals would impose heavy economic burdens, particularly on working-class Americans. His proposals would also hinder America’s energy independence. 

