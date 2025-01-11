LA Mayor Karen Bass Turns Down FDNY Help as Newsom Welcomes Aid from Mexico Crews

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has rejected assistance from one of the country’s more prominent fire departments despite the city grappling with an ongoing shortage of firefighters to battle the wildfires still raging across the city, burning iconic buildings, restaurants, and residents’ homes. As the blazes continue to threaten homes and communities, many question the decision to turn down additional help, especially from one of the country's most renowned fire departments. With local resources stretched thin, the rejection has sparked frustration among residents and critics who argue that every available hand is needed to contain the disaster.

As officials in the area struggled to contain, Bass refused to accept help from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY). JetBlue Airlines even agreed to pay for the firefighters' fares to Los Angeles. However, New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker confirmed that the Democrat mayor has yet to call in assistance. A source suggested that Bass may have hesitated to accept help from the FDNY, noting that fighting wildfires is "a whole different beast" that demands specialized training, unlike the more conventional building fires the department typically handles. Still, as the wildfires ravage the city, Los Angeles could use all the help it can get.

LA Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the city's 29 fire departments were not equipped to handle “this kind of widespread disaster.”

“There are not enough firefighters in LA County to address four separate fires of this magnitude,” he said. “The LA County fire department was prepared for one or two major brush fires, but not four, especially given these sustained winds and low humidities.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) accepted help from Mexico, which is sending crews to help contain the Eaton Fire.

“California is deeply grateful for President @ClaudiaShein's support as we work to suppress the Los Angeles wildfires," Newsom wrote on X. "Our partnership and shared commitment to helping communities in need is greatly valued."