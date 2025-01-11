Greenland PM Says He’s 'Ready to Talk' to President Trump About Its Future

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede has expressed readiness to meet with President-elect Donald Trump, who has floated the idea of purchasing the land from Denmark. Trump’s 2019 proposal to buy the region has resurfaced, with the island's leader now signaling openness to discussing future cooperation. This development has raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether a meeting could revive discussions on trade, defense, and resources or if it will simply highlight the strained political dynamics between the U.S. and Denmark, Greenland's autonomous territory.

A reporter asked Egede if he had spoken with Trump about a potential deal. He confirmed that he had not but was “ ready to talk.”

“Cooperation is about dialogue. Cooperation means that you will work towards solutions,” the prime minister said.

Egede previously asserted that Greenland was "not for sale," but in a turn of events, revealed plans for the territory to pursue independence from Denmark. This shift could pave the way for Greenland to explore a potential merger with the United States, capitalizing on its rich natural resources. Trump, on the other hand, did not rule out military action, arguing that Greenland becoming part of the U.S. is necessary for its national security.

However, despite saying he is ready to talk negotiations, Egede asserted that his nation has no desire to become part of the U.S.— or any other country for that matter.

“We have a desire for independence, a desire to be the master of our own house. . . . This is something everyone should respect,” he continued. “Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish; we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic.”

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede regarding Donald Trump: "We are ready to talk".



Given its wealth of natural resources and strategic significance, Greenland would be a valuable complement to the United States. It is located near the Arctic Circle and hosts key U.S. military assets, including Thule Air Base.

“Well, we need Greenland for national security purposes. I’ve been told that for a long time, long before I even ran. I mean, people have been talking about it for a long time,” Trump told reporters this week.

“You have approximately 45,000 people there. People really don’t even know if Denmark has any legal right to it. But if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security. That’s for the free world. I’m talking about protecting the free world. You look at, you don’t even need binoculars. You look outside, you have China ships all over the place. You have Russian ships all over the place. We’re not letting that happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Denmark privately communicated with Trump’s team about Greenland's potential future. Despite remaining opposed to selling the Arctic region, they are open to discussions on enhancing security on the world’s largest island and expanding America’s military presence there.