Elon Musk Accuses UK Prime Minister of Ignoring Grooming Gangs Exploiting Young Girls

Billionaire Elon Musk has sparked controversy by calling out UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over what he described as a “national embarrassment” in a social media post. Musk's bold comments have drawn attention for their sharp criticism of Keir’s policies, particularly concerning the prime minister’s handling of grooming gangs during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions. Musk took to X to voice his concerns, suggesting that Keir’s actions indicated an overreach into the safety of young girls as well as residents of his country. The tech mogul’s remark has ignited a firestorm of debate, with supporters praising his candidness while critics accuse him of crossing a line in his public feud with the British leader.

“Starmer must go,” Musk wrote on X.

Starmer must go. He is national embarrassment. https://t.co/kAsE2KHMpV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

Musk’s comments follow accusations against Starmer, claiming he suggested young girls under the age of consent could not make "informed choices." This came after it was revealed that Starmer had sent an email to police forces nationwide, advising them against investigating the sexual exploitation of young girls. Musk is accusing the Prime Minister of consistently failing to hold "rape gangs" accountable, particularly Pakistani-Muslim grooming gangs that systematically exploited underage girls.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting described Musk’s remarks as “misjudged and certainly misinformed.”

Musk has long been involved in British politics but rarely praises its government. He once criticized Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, demanding that he step down and saying Farage doesn’t have what it takes to be the party leader.