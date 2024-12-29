VIP
Why This Virginia Hospital Just Shut Down Any Further NICU Admissions
39th President Jimmy Carter Dead at 100

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 29, 2024 4:30 PM
Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, took his last breath on Sunday at the age of 100-year-old. He was the oldest living U.S. president.

Carter’s son, Chip Carter, confirmed that the former president died at his home in Plains, Georgia, at about 3:45 p.m. In February 2023, the 39th president entered Hospice care after a series of short hospital stays. In 2015, he had a small mass removed from his liver, and soon after that, he announced he had liver cancer that had spread throughout his body. 

His death follows that of his wife, Rosalynn, who died on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96. They were married for 77 years. 

Carter is considered one of the most respected and notable figures in American political history, primarily due to his post-presidential humanitarian work. While significant challenges marked his presidency, it is often remembered for its focus on human rights, energy conservation, and peace efforts. Before entering the White House, he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946 and served in the Navy until 1953. 

He served as the governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975, focusing on reforming the state's education system, improving race relations, and promoting fiscal responsibility. His tenure was also marked by his efforts to modernize the state's infrastructure and government.

One of the defining moments of his presidency was the Iran Hostage Crisis, in which 52 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage in the U.S. embassy in Tehran for 444 days after the Iranian Revolution in 1979. The crisis and the U.S. military's failed rescue mission severely damaged Carter’s reputation and significantly affected his loss in the 1980 election. 

In 2002, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for his global peace and humanitarian efforts. He worked closely with Habitat for Humanity and personally assisted with several construction projects. 

Carter is survived by their children Amy, Chip, Jack, and Jeff; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

