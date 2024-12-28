Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin Writes Scathing Tweet About Joe Biden

Outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) wrote a scathing tweet about President Joe Biden after he granted clemency to 37 prisoners on federal death row who received life sentences without the potential for parole. He called it “horribly misguided and insulting,” especially regarding the two men convicted of murdering a student at Marshall University.

Advertisement

The Democrat-turned-Independent said he felt a moral obligation to speak out against the outgoing president on behalf of the parents of Samantha Burns, a 19-year-old girl who was killed in November 2002. However, her remains were never found. Manchin said her family wrote letters to Biden pleading with him not to pardon the murders, but their concerns were disregarded.

“After speaking to Samantha Burns’ parents, I believe it is my duty to speak on their behalf and say President Biden’s decision to commute the death sentences for the two men convicted in her brutal murder is horribly misguided and insulting," Manchin wrote on X. “Particularly since Samantha’s family wrote letters to President Biden & the Department of Justice, pleading for them not to do this, but their concerns were unheard. I can’t imagine the grief that Kandi and John Burns are reliving and dealing with during the holiday season. As their U.S. Senator and a father, I want to express my deepest sympathy for their continued suffering. Please know that Samantha will forever be in our prayers.”

After speaking to Samantha Burns’ parents, I believe it is my duty to speak on their behalf and say President Biden’s decision to commute the death sentences for the two men convicted in her brutal murder is horribly misguided and insulting. (1/3) — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) December 26, 2024

Particularly since Samantha’s family wrote letters to President Biden & the Department of Justice, pleading for them not to do this, but their concerns were unheard. I can’t imagine the grief that Kandi and John Burns are reliving and dealing with during the holiday season. (2/3) — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) December 26, 2024

As their U.S. Senator and a father, I want to express my deepest sympathy for their continued suffering. Please know that Samantha will forever be in our prayers. (3/3) — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) December 26, 2024

In defense of his commutations, Biden doubled down on his opposition to the death penalty, saying he is "more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”

Social media users appeared to agree with Manchin, suggesting it is just a matter of time before the killers Biden granted clemency to kill again.

Joe Biden did this for 37 murderers.



Joe Biden has shown he does not care about the real victims of crime.



He is disgusting and lawless to do this. — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) December 27, 2024

Just wait until one of the monsters biden commuted kills again.



It will happen, make my words. — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) December 26, 2024

Advertisement

Democrats are evil people. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 26, 2024

Biden should be censored and not allowed to make anymore judgement calls. He is unable to stand trial why is he being allowed to make decisions for pardons? I blame congress for no action to stop what has gone on for 4 years. — Psmyth ExtremeMAGA (@Ps5725) December 27, 2024

Joe, these things happen when the entirety of government pretends it is perfectly normal to install a demented potato in the WH for 4 years. — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) December 26, 2024