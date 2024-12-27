Why Does Bill Gates Want to Visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago?

Hell must have frozen over because dark billionaire Bill Gates reportedly contacted President-elect Donald Trump in an unprecedented move, requesting a visit to Mar-a-Lago on Friday night. The unusual overture from one of the world’s wealthiest, progressive individuals, who has often championed globalist agendas, raises questions about Gates’ motives. Conservatives speculate whether this is a genuine effort to find common ground or a strategic move to influence Trump on key issues. Regardless, the interaction highlights the enduring influence of Trump in American politics and the curiosity, if not respect, he continues to command even from ideological opponents.

In a Truth Social post, Trump confirmed that Gates, a staunch Trump critic, asked the incoming president if he could visit his Florida residence. However, details about the meeting or why the Microsoft founder would want to meet with Trump are unclear.

Where are you? When are you coming to the “Center of the Universe,” Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT



Donald Trump Truth Social 08:47 AM EST 12/27/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 27, 2024





Gates was a vocal critic of Trump’s first administration, especially regarding his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in a surprising twist, the radical climate alarmist congratulated Trump on his 2024 presidential win. Friday’s meeting suggests Gates is open to working with the president-elect despite previously donating $50 Million to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

This comes as significant tech companies pledge their support and donations to Trump’s inaugural fund. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have already met with Trump and donated millions of dollars to his January 20 inauguration. Apple CEO Tim Cook is also expected to meet with the president-elect.

Social media had mixed reactions to Gates's visit with Trump, suggesting this is a bad idea.

President Trump should make Bill Gates enter Mar-a-Lago through the back door. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 27, 2024

Bill Gates wants to visit President Trump at Mar-a-Lago?



No thank you! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 27, 2024

It would be totally based if Donald Trump invited Bill Gates to Mar-a-lago just to pull him aside and tell him, “enjoy your meal, but you are going to prison soon.” — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) December 27, 2024

Trump should not be letting Bill Gates anywhere near Mar-A-Lago. You don’t welcome that kind of evil in to your home. — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) December 27, 2024