Whoopi Goldberg Shares an Insane Theory About Trump, Vance, and Elon Musk

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 20, 2024 9:05 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Is the show getting canceled? It wouldn’t shock me, given how nuts The View has become. It’s always been insufferable, but the Trump era and the 2024 election have turned most on this panel into depraved and unhinged lunatics who must read legal notes every other commercial break to prevent the program from being sued. Now, co-host Whoopi Goldberg shares her theory that Elon Musk thinks he’s president, and that there’s a conspiracy between the Tesla founder and Vice President-elect JD Vance to kill Donald Trump:

It's what you’d expect from women who’ve guzzled too much white wine after book club. What the hell is this? It’s InfoWars without the lawsuits here. Claiming that Vance and Musk are conspiring to assassinate the president is no crazier than some host saying that the shrimp are becoming gay and killing themselves (or was it frogs?). Let’s not dwell on this too much, but it’s becoming a pitiful sight. This show didn’t use to be insane, and it had legit co-hosts in the past. It’s whatever at this point.  

The insanity reminds me of an old Rob Lowe show called The Lyon’s Den, which had one of the most insane and abrupt endings in recent memory. The legal drama was going to be canceled after one season, so Lowe decided to make the titular character to be a serial killer, killing people secretly throughout the series, and who later commits suicide after murdering his colleague, played by Friday Night Lights’ Kyle Chandler. It made no sense, like The View, but I doubt the program will be canceled. 

