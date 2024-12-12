The White House Has an Explanation for the Mystery Drones
Tipsheet

The Strangest News Segment Regarding Killer of UnitedHealthCEO

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 12, 2024 8:45 PM
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP

In one of the most bizarre news segments I have ever seen, NewsNation “interviewed” inmates at the State Correctional Institution Huntingdon in Pennsylvania, where alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is being held.  

Advertisement

The outlet’s Ashleigh Banfield interviewed Alex Caprariello while he was standing outside the prison. At the same time, it appeared that inmates were watching the segment on television in their cells. 

As Banfield was reporting on Mangione’s conditions, prisoners yelled outside the window that “Luigi’s conditions suck.” 

She then asked the inmates questions and waited for them to respond by yelling out the window or flickering the lights on and off. When asked if Mangione had a television in his cell, the inmates yelled, “No.” 

Caprariello reported that Magione is alone in a room with a bed, a chair, a toilet, and a sink. Although he is not in solitary confinement, he is not with the prisoners who were yelling at the journalists. 

Banfield then read the menu that the alleged murderer had been given while in prison.

“I’m gonna read out the menu and ask the guys if it was any good,” she said. “So guys, was dinner good? Yes or no.” 

“It was terrible,” the inmates yelled as Caprariello laughed. 

