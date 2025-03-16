Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem...
GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting...
One Dem Senator Knew They Were Cooked During the Spending Bill Fight
The Absolute Evil Hypocrisy of the Democrats
Dispelling The Myths
Institutional Rot
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 259: Biblical Archaeology - Evidence for God’s...
No Cap: Capping Credit Card Interest Rates is Crap
Trump’s Hostage Envoy Withdraws Nomination
Barry and Joe
Trump Delivers Unwanted 'Help' to Our Friends
Nine Days in March
Biden’s AI Diffusion Rule Will Undermine Trump’s Vision for American Dominance in AI...
Killing Christians in Syria
Tipsheet

Why This Elitist Dinner Party Didn't Toast the President for the First Time in Its 140-Year History

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s an insult that President Donald J. Trump would likely relish. All the right people hate him at this event, so he’d be happy to know they didn’t toast him. The Gridiron Dinner is a long-standing off-the-record event where the political elite, journalists, and politicians hobnob for the evening. It returned in 2022 after a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID pandemic (via The Hill): 

Advertisement

The Gridiron Club dinner, typically one of the most high-profile annual Washington media events, is making a return after three years. 

[…] 

It will mark the 135th anniversary for the District’s oldest journalists association, and the first time the dinner has been held since 2019. It was scrapped in 2020 amid the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers saying despite holding the dinner “in wartime,” and “amidst all kinds of upheaval and turmoil,” they were canceling it in the interest of public health and not wanting to “put people at risk.” 

The white-tie affair — traditionally attended by the president — typically features lighthearted barbs and roast-style speeches from journalists and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, along with skits and comedy sketches. 

This year, the president was not toasted for the first time in its 140-year history. The First Amendment, however, was: 

Recommended

Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The swamp creatures do not like Trump and what he’s doing. That’s fine. These folks tried everything they could to imprison Trump through the sustained lawfare and media character assassination attack. They all failed, and it only made him politically stronger. You can’t beat him. So, yeah, I can see why they opted to avoid toasting the man who’s trying to rebuild the country after a mental invalid essentially wrecked it.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues Matt Vespa
GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting Venezuelan Gangs Matt Vespa
The Absolute Evil Hypocrisy of the Democrats Derek Hunter
Trump’s Hostage Envoy Withdraws Nomination Sarah Arnold
What a Judge Just Ordered Trump to Do Is Beyond Ridiculous Matt Vespa
Controversy Erupts Over Reporter’s Mic in Trump’s Face – Here’s Why Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues Matt Vespa
Advertisement