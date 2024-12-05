ICYMI: Biden Fell Asleep During a Summit in Africa
Tipsheet

Trump Names David Sacks As White House AI, Crypto Czar

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President-elect Donald Trump nominated David Sacks, the former chief Operating Officer of PayPal, as his White House artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency czar. 

Trump said Sacks will focus on making the United States the “clear global winner” again. 

“In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness," Trump said in a statement. “He will safeguard Free Speech online and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship. He will work on a legal framework so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for and can thrive in the U.S. David will also lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology.”

Sacks is a venture capitalist and technology executive. He is also known as one of the co-founders of PayPal and for his involvement in several successful tech ventures in Silicon Valley. He has played a decisive role in the tech industry for decades and is mainly known for his expertise in startup management, investments, and leadership in innovative tech companies. 

He has increasingly supported political candidates who advocate for limited government and entrepreneurial freedom and strongly supported Trump during the incoming president's first administration. 

In June, he posted to X explaining why he was voting for Trump, including the border, his foreign policy agenda, and the economy. 

