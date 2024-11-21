Dem Bob Casey Finally Concedes to Dave McCormick... Weeks After Election

Democrat Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey finally acknowledged he lost the race to his Republican challenger Dave McCormick in the race for his re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Weeks after the election, Casey ultimately conceded to McCormick, congratulating him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate. This ends his three years in office.

“As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last,” Casey wrote on X.

More from his concession statement:

I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate. As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last. When a Pennsylvanian takes the time to cast a legal vote, often waiting in long lines and taking time away from their work and family, they deserve to know that their vote will count. That’s democracy. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done since Election Day to enfranchise voters across the state — no matter whom they voted for — and to ensure that the democratic process could unfold. In just a few days, we built an organization of 350 staff across the state, joined by more than a thousand volunteers, who helped more than 6,000 Pennsylvania voters make a plan to fix small issues with their ballot so their vote would be counted.

Multiple outlets, including the Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ, have been calling the race for McCormick for several weeks now. However, Casey refused to accept that he had lost.

Instead, due to the slim margin between the two candidates, he and the rest of the Democratic Party demanded a recount of the ballots.

Even the Washington Post admitted that Casey "almost certainly lost the race” and accused Democrats of being sore losers— “especially if they want to continue claiming theirs is the party of democracy.”

Pennsylvania began recounting votes, and the state Supreme Court intervened, ordering counties not to count mail-in ballots without the correct handwritten date on the return envelope.

Following McCormick’s win, Republicans will have a 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate next year.

The Republican thanks Casey for his years of service, saying he is “honored to represent every single citizen in Pennsylvania in the United States Senate and will fight for you every day.”