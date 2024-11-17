Oh, If This Is What Schumer Wanted to Do, Republicans Should Nuke the...
So, Pete Hegseth Is Now a White Supremacist?

Sarah Arnold
November 17, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, is already facing mounting criticism and hasn’t even begun his duties. 

The Associated Press published an article accusing Hegseth of being a white supremacist after revealing that the former Fox News host was removed from National Guard duty during President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration because of a tattoo on his arm. The tattoo is a Latin phrase that reads “Deus Vult,” which means “God Wills It,” and has been associated with the Crusades since the 1100s. However, at times, it has been linked to white nationalists. After critics dug up the photo, Hegseth’s tattoo was flagged as a possible “insider threat.”

A fellow Guard member who was the unit’s security manager and on an anti-terrorism team at the time, shared with The Associated Press an email he sent to the unit’s leadership flagging a different tattoo reading “Deus Vult” that’s been used by white supremacists, concerned it was an indication of an “Insider Threat.”

If Hegseth assumes office, it would mean that someone who has said it’s a sham that extremism is a problem in the military would oversee a sprawling department whose leadership reacted with alarm when people in tactical gear stormed up the U.S. Capitol steps on Jan. 6 in military-style stack formation. He’s also shown support for members of the military accused of war crimes and criticized the military’s justice system.

Vice President-elect JD Vance (R-OH) called out the AP for its article, accusing the publication of being anti-Christian. 

“They’re attacking Pete Hegseth for having a Christian motto tattooed on his arm. This is disgusting anti-Christian bigotry from the AP, and the entire organization should be ashamed of itself,” Vance wrote on X. 

Hegseth responded to Vance’s tweet: "Amen, JD Vance. Anti-Christian bigotry in the media on full display.” 

Some Democrats Are Admitting They Lied Before The Election Derek Hunter
