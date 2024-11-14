BREAKING: RFK Jr. Has Landed a Nomination in the Trump Administration
Tipsheet

The View Suddenly Looking to Hire a Pro-Trump Woman As Ratings Nosedive

Sarah Arnold
November 14, 2024
Townhall Media

The View, which should be called “The Ladies Who Whine and Complain about Trump All Day,” is now challenging after the show’s ratings tumbled following the 2024 election. 

ABC is reportedly in panic mode and is looking to add another woman to the table— but this time with more of a pro-Trump point of view. 

The daytime talk show has become a round table for middle-aged ladies to complain about Trump and criticize conservatives for an hour. However, after the president-elect defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a landslide victory, people aren’t as amused with the anti-Trump rhetoric they may have once been. 

A source told the New York Post that significant changes are coming after ABC executives were caught “flat-footed” by the massive pro-Trump sentiment the country endured. 

—The result is a “panic mode” atmosphere at ABC News, sources say, where leadership is scrambling to find conservative voices it can throw into the mix. High-level meetings at the Disney-owned network are exploring how best to jettison allegations of liberal biases, especially following Disney’s much-hyped lawsuit from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and criticism of ABC’s treatment of President Trump during his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. ABC News Group President Debra OConnell has elevated Almin Karamehmedovic, who heads ABC News, to reorient executive producers and other show editors toward a new, bipartisan mission. Via Trending Politics. 

While no decision has been made yet, the network said viewers can expect to see new opinions and faces on the program, including a pro-Trump stance, as the show faces pressure from higher-ups to increase ratings. 

“Everyone on ‘The View’ endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America,” the source said. “For a show about different perspectives, ‘The View’ doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump. ABC bosses don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic.”

