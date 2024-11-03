The Latest Biden Remark Just Blew His 'Garbage' Comment Out of the Water

Joe Biden: the gift that keeps on giving.

Some things President Joe Biden says in public make your jaw drop to the floor and think, “Is he really our president?” You’d almost think he wants to sabotage Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 chances with some of the stuff that comes out of the mouth.

Just days ago, Biden called former President Donald Trump’s supporters “garbage,” which backfired when he showed up to his rally in a MAGA-branded garbage truck and neon vest. It also appeared to boost his popularity in the polls.

Now, Biden let another jab at Trump slip.

While speaking to members of the local carpenters’ union in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden was referencing Trump and his “Republican friends” when he told the small crowd of only about 100 people that “these are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the a–.”

“They want to have a giant tax cut for the wealthy,” Biden began. “I know some of you guys are tempted to think he’s this macho guy …but, I’m serious, these are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the a–,” Biden said, garnering confused looks from the crowd.

In just one week, Biden called Trump and his supporters “garbage,” “nazis,” “weak,” and “dumb.” He also appeared to call for the 45th president’s imprisonment last month, saying that “if I said this five years ago, you’d lock me up: We gotta lock him up.”

However, Biden quickly tried to walk back his remark, saying, “Politically, lock him up — lock him out, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

The senile president’s comments stirred up reaction on social media, with one person saying, "Joe’s been hanging out with Tim too much.”

