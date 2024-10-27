The Peculiar Thing About Doug Emhoff's Domestic Abuse Allegations
2024: Why Women Matter
Would Trump Pardon Hunter Biden If He Wins? Here's How He Responded.
The Great Gaslight About the Great Replacement
Trump Takes an Axe to Tax
Trump Just Blew Kamala Out of the Water Winning Over This Group
VIP
Hollywood Elite Has One Message for Democrats: 'It’s Time to F**king Panic'
Kamala Harris Just Pulled a Fast One on Supporters During a Rally
MSNBC Commentator Flies Off the Handle, Says Trump Is 'Killing Women'
There Was a Medical Emergency at Kamala's Houston Rally. Here's How These Abortion...
Eric Adams Pushes Back on Critics Who Call Trump 'Fascist, Hitler'
From GOP Leaders to Holocaust Survivors, People Want Kamala to Quit It With...
Turn Off the Politicians and Listen to Yourself
Alive and Ambulatory? Let’s Be Thankful for These Blessings.
Tipsheet

The One Move That Could Be Pushing Progressive Democrats Away From Kamala Harris

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 27, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Democrats are sounding the alarm over Vice President Kamala Harris losing voters after making risky decisions this late in the race. 

Progressive Democrats told the Associated Press that Harris’ closing campaign message is costing her voters, and unless she changes her deliverance, it will also cost her the election. The outlet claimed that in recent weeks, the vice president is more concerned with winning over moderate Republicans than she is with her own party’s liberals. This comes after Harris took the stage with anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney (R-WIS). 

Advertisement

According to the outlet, some Democrats are frustrated that Cheney got VIP access to several events with Harris, while long-time party members feel they have been sidelined. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) feel Harris should focus on diehard Democrats rather than try and appeal to Republican voters who may be on the fence. 

“The truth of the matter is that there are a hell of a lot more working-class people who could vote for Kamala Harris than there are conservative Republicans," Sanders told the AP. “She has to start talking more to the needs of working-class people. I wish this had taken place two months ago. It is what it is.”

With a little more than a week before the November election, Harris has seemingly stopped trying to rally support from the traditional Democrat demographics such as Black voters, Latinos, and young people. Instead, the vice president has taken a different approach in the days leading up to the election and tried to muster up the energy from undecided voters. 

“The campaign sees a major opportunity to expand her coalition by winning over disaffected Republicans, especially college-educated voters in the nation’s suburbs, who are uneasy about Trump,” the AP noted. “From the Harris campaign’s perspective, the focus on moderate Republicans at this moment is simply a matter of math.” 

Recommended

There Was a Medical Emergency at Kamala's Houston Rally. Here's How These Abortion Doctors Responded. Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, slammed Harris’ tactics, saying that the vice president’s “Liz Cheney kumbaya optics” won’t shift the vote in her favor among swing states unless she begins talking about issues that are most concerning to voters. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was a Medical Emergency at Kamala's Houston Rally. Here's How These Abortion Doctors Responded. Rebecca Downs
Kamala Harris Just Pulled a Fast One on Supporters During a Rally Sarah Arnold
The Peculiar Thing About Doug Emhoff's Domestic Abuse Allegations Matt Vespa
Here’s the Highlights of Joe Rogan’s Three-Hour Interview With Trump Sarah Arnold
MSNBC Commentator Flies Off the Handle, Says Trump Is 'Killing Women' Madeline Leesman
General Milley’s Attack on the Constitution Mike Davis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was a Medical Emergency at Kamala's Houston Rally. Here's How These Abortion Doctors Responded. Rebecca Downs
Advertisement