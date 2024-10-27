Trump Just Blew Kamala Out of the Water Winning Over This Group

Former President Donald Trump secured the endorsement of some of the top Muslim leaders in Michigan Saturday night because he “promises peace, not war.”

During his rally in Novi, Michigan, Trump invited several "highly respected" Muslim leaders and Imams on stage to accept their endorsement. The men declared their support for the 45th president because they believed he could end wars and bring peace back to the Middle East. They also applauded his commitment to strong family values.

Advertisement

Imam Belal Alzuhairi declared Trump the president of “peace” and the only one who can stop bloodshed worldwide. He also said that God is watching over the former president, saying that the Almighty “has saved his life twice for a reason.”

“We support Donald J. Trump for his commitment to promoting family values and protected our children wellbeing, especially when it comes to curriculums and schools,” Alzuhairi said. “We as Muslims support this man because we believe that he will be a president for all Americans, embracing every race, color, and religion. We are with President Trump because we want a strong border, and we agree with President Trump that anyone who wants to come to this country is welcome, but he has to do that through legal pathway.”

HOLY SMOKES. Trump was just endorsed by numerous Imams, mayors and Muslim community leaders in Michigan.



No Republican has ever received this kind of support before. This is the final blow to the Harris campaign. pic.twitter.com/al7JnlG9Va — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 26, 2024

Bill Bazzi, the first Muslim and Arab American elected mayor of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, joined Trump and Alzuhairi.

“We're going to stop the wars, we're going to make the United States safe again, and we're going to make the world safe," Bazzi told the crowd.

The endorsement comes after the Muslim and Arab community has long expressed their disappointment with the Biden-Harris Administration over its handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

A recent Arab American Institute poll found that Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris among the groups. The former president received 46 percent support, while Harris received 42 percent.

Since the AAI began polling Arab Americans 30 years ago, the community has consistently favored the Democratic Party. However, 2024 has brought change, with support shifting toward the Republican Party.

In the past, Arab American voter turnout has been held in the 80 percent range. However, in this election year, only 63 percent of the group indicated they were excited about voting in the presidential election. Political engagement in the community includes 35 percent of Republicans and 24 percent of Democrats.