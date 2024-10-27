Kamala Harris Just Pulled a Fast One on Supporters During a Rally

Kamala Harris supporters were tricked into attending a rally for the vice president after they were promised a performance by Beyonce, only to get snubbed.

On Saturday, attendees were reportedly misled by the Harris campaign, who claimed they were promised a Beyonce performance. Even several media outlets promoted her performance. However, the superstar did not sing but spoke to the crowd briefly before exiting the stage.

Beyoncé fans were tricked into thinking she’d perform at the Kamala rally in Houston, Texas yesterday.



She showed up but only gave a speech.



Legacy media also lied previously for Kamala by saying Beyoncé would perform at the DNC.



That’s how they got “supporters” to show up. pic.twitter.com/yPEhRNGvyc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 26, 2024

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign criticized Harris for needing a Hollywood star to attract a crowd even half the size the 45th president would draw.

“They lied to build a crowd,” Trump senior advisor Tim Murtaugh said. "Promising a concert from a huge pop star who then did not perform is the most perfect metaphor for the Harris campaign that anyone could dream up, only it really happened."

MSNBC treated it as breaking news when the Harris campaign announced that Beyoncé would appear AND PERFORM at a rally in Texas.



The pop star did appear but only spoke and did not sing.



THEY LIED TO BUILD A CROWD‼️ pic.twitter.com/yHer8COOB2 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 26, 2024

Critics were quick to slam the vice president for having to trick people into attending one of her rallies.

This is the second time they lied about Beyoncé to juice their numbers. They also said she would would be at the DNC — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) October 26, 2024

That was quite a “performance.” @MSNBC nailed another hot story! 🤣🤣🤣🤡 — Balls66 (@davenut66) October 26, 2024

Talk about desperation overcoming rational thought. — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) October 26, 2024

Meanwhile Trump got well over 10 million views on Joe Rogan and they geniusly dropped it at the exact time Kamala was on stage — Joshua Engelmann (@JoshuaEngelman3) October 26, 2024

A singer who doesn’t sing and a vice president that doesn’t lead sounds about right for the Democratic Party — KLG (@fiveseven130) October 26, 2024

National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez slammed Harris for rallying with Hollywood elitists rather than working to secure our borders.

"“Thank you president. I really respect the fact that you came out to Texas to highlight migrant crime, illegal alien crime,” Perez," he told Trump during a news conference. "I wanna talk about the person that’s gonna be coming to Houston tonight, not to apologize or highlight illegal alien crime, but to party like a fool onstage with celebrities instead of apologizing to the families."