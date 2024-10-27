The Peculiar Thing About Doug Emhoff's Domestic Abuse Allegations
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Just Pulled a Fast One on Supporters During a Rally

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 27, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris supporters were tricked into attending a rally for the vice president after they were promised a performance by Beyonce, only to get snubbed. 

On Saturday, attendees were reportedly misled by the Harris campaign, who claimed they were promised a Beyonce performance. Even several media outlets promoted her performance. However, the superstar did not sing but spoke to the crowd briefly before exiting the stage. 

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign criticized Harris for needing a Hollywood star to attract a crowd even half the size the 45th president would draw. 

“They lied to build a crowd,” Trump senior advisor Tim Murtaugh said. "Promising a concert from a huge pop star who then did not perform is the most perfect metaphor for the Harris campaign that anyone could dream up, only it really happened." 

Critics were quick to slam the vice president for having to trick people into attending one of her rallies. 

National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez slammed Harris for rallying with Hollywood elitists rather than working to secure our borders. 

"“Thank you president. I really respect the fact that you came out to Texas to highlight migrant crime, illegal alien crime,” Perez," he told Trump during a news conference. "I wanna talk about the person that’s gonna be coming to Houston tonight, not to apologize or highlight illegal alien crime, but to party like a fool onstage with celebrities instead of apologizing to the families." 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

