Pennsylvania Trump Supporters Receive Threatening Letters Days Before Election

Pennsylvania Trump supporters claimed that they received threatening letters in the mail from an anonymous writer, demanding that they not vote for former President Donald Trump a week before the election.

Voters in Philadelphia said they received a letter sent through the U.S. Postal Service using a fake copy of a Trump campaign letterhead. The note began by saying, “Dear neighbor,” before listing why they should not vote for Trump and Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

The letter had a grim warning to Trump supporters.

The author warned the reader that they “know where you live” and “you are in the database.” The letter warned the Trump supporter that there is “no knowing what may happen," and "your family may be impacted, your cat may get shot.” (Per the Post Millenial).

The letter initially claims to be "a quick note of thanks for being engaged in the election and for your participation in the process," then claims to be "writing with a concern about the level of political violence in the country during this election year as well as the threats to our democracy and freedoms." It asks the reader to "take a close look at the truth, facts and the future for a better America where we can all live in harmony together.” One of those who said she received the letter is Janet, from Penn Valley, who preferred not to use her last name. She has Trump signs in her yard and that she had filed a police report with the Lower Merion Police. Janet said the officers were unable to pursue the matter without video, but as the letter came through the USPS, there is no video to speak of. Janet told The Post Millennial that police said that they had heard from another homeowner who had also received the same letter. A local in the area who is in contact with Trump supporters confirmed to The Post Millennial that additional households told her they had received the letter as well, both by mail and in the mailbox without postage.

The letter also echoes similar remarks spewed by Democrats and liberal media who call Trump a “fascist,” “Hitler,” a “felon,” a “desecrator,” and an “immoral flawed man.” The author claimed that Trump is the reason crime has skyrocketed nationally in recent years. However, the author failed to mention that this is the exact violent political rhetoric that has resulted in two attempted assassinations of Trump in recent months.

“We know where you live, you are in the data base," "there is no knowing what may happen," and "your family may be impacted, your cat may get shot." pic.twitter.com/elZUq5um9k — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 18, 2024

By supporting Trump, the letter continued, "You are declaring your public support for a disregard of the law, civil discourse, and unity. You are indicating your hatred for minorities, immigrants, foreigners, women, education, the rights of your fellow citizens, the rights of women to make decisions over their own healthcare needs.”

“Your vote for this guy is seen as treading on my rights. You tread on me at your peril, motherf*cker. We look forward to visiting in the future,” the letter concludes.

Recipients of the letter reportedly filed a report with the Lower Merion Police Department.