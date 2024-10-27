The Latest on the Doug Emhoff Allegations as His Reportedly Abused Ex-Girlfriend Goes on the Record

Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is a horrible person. If we’re going by the Me Too/believe all women rules, the man beats women, engages in affairs, and impregnates nannies. The funny part is that as soon as the liberal media tried to paint Dougie as a new era in masculinity, we learned that he’s a piece of trash. Two things about these allegations: One, there is more corroborating evidence for these domestic abuse allegations than any of the nonsense we had to put up with on the Kavanaugh hearings. Two, Doug didn’t deny the allegations. The language he used here earlier this month when asked isn’t a denial at all:

Psaki to Doug Emhoff: "You reshaped the perception of masculinity"



PS: He impregnated his kid's nanny pic.twitter.com/quUI9x8BhS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024

Telling word choice:



Second Gentleperson Doug Emhoff calls the allegations that he hit his ex-girlfriend in the face “a distraction.”



That’s not a denial. Doug is a lawyer. His decision to pivot when asked about DV was a deliberate decision.

pic.twitter.com/dMBpkOZqYE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 11, 2024

Doug Emhoff not only beat his ex, but he beat the Nanny he impregnated and caused her so much trauma that she miscarried. Doug Emhoff has not denied these allegations:

Maureen Callahan: The evidence that the [Daily] mail collected is copious detailed, legitimate.

She later… pic.twitter.com/mYfMT29cwC — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 5, 2024

The second part of this saga was Mr. Emhoff’s piggish behavior during his time at Venable LLP law firm. Kamala has made holding powerful men accountable a part of her 2024 message:

One staffer claimed he was very ‘flirty’ with young, female staff. But if you didn’t flirt back, she said, you were put on his ‘sh** list’, with tighter deadlines and less desirable cases. — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) October 8, 2024

And one female ex-Venable attorney said he favored young, pretty, female associates – including taking them in a limousine to a ball. — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) October 8, 2024

The lawsuit said he hired an 'unqualified' part-time model as a legal secretary 'because she was young, attractive and friendly with the powerful men in the office.' pic.twitter.com/o190ItahHC — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) October 8, 2024

Kamala Harris is making women’s rights a big part of her presidential campaign, and is getting her husband to do lots of interviews where he claims to be a feminist. These allegations make us question whether that’s the truth. pic.twitter.com/huyDwahO1O — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) October 8, 2024

And now, the ex-girlfriend that Emhoff allegedly slapped around in 2012 is going on the record (via NY Post):

A former girlfriend of second gentleman Doug Emhoff said she was left “embarrassed and humiliated” when he slapped her following a gala dinner at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival in the South of France — adding that the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris has maintained a “completely fabricated persona” as a public figure. The woman, a New York attorney identified only as “Jane,” told the Daily Mail in an interview published Thursday she was trying to hand a valet the equivalent of $100 to get her and Emhoff to the head of a taxi line when her beau struck. […] Three friends of Jane came forward earlier this month with the initial allegations against Emhoff. Two of them heard about the purported slap from her immediately after the incident, while the third was told about it six years later, in 2018. […] Jane and Emhoff met on Match.com in 2012 while she was residing in New York and he in Los Angeles, according to the report. The pair went on their first date in March of that year, and Emhoff invited his eldest son Cole to join them. “In retrospect, it should have been a red flag,” said Jane, who described their fling as “an intense few months.” “He flew me to Los Angeles in April [2012]. I stayed in his home for a week. The entire time, he was alluding to marriage and having children with me,” she revealed. “He was totally love-bombing me. He grabbed me round the stomach and talked about wanting more babies.” Both Jane and her current husband are registered Democrats who backed President Biden in both the 2020 primary as well as the general election and donated more than $10,000 to his campaign, per the report. After Emhoff allegedly struck her during that booze-filled night in France, Jane remembers being utterly stunned. “The only thing I could think to do was slap him back. I slapped him on one side, and on the other cheek with the other hand,” she recounted. “All of a sudden the car is there, the valet is ushering me in. I intended to go back to the hotel without him. So I was shutting the car door, but he forced his way into the car, which I did not want.” “I’m embarrassed and humiliated that, this amazing experience turned into this violent spectacle,” she remembered thinking. “I can’t believe he just slapped me. I think I said to him in the car, ‘What the hell is wrong with you? Why did you do that?’ And the only thing I could get out of him was he thought I was hitting on the valet.'” During the car ride, Jane made sure to reach out to a friend from New York to apprise him of what happened. That person was one of three sources to corroborate her account to the Daily Mail.

This story died for many reasons, not least because this is what happens when Democrats become victims of their self-righteousness. There are admittedly other stories happening as the 2024 race ends, but please—you’re only kidding yourself if you think the same thing would happen to a Republican. This would have been front-page news for weeks if Doug were a GOP voter.

If I was falsely accused of physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend (or any woman for that matter) I'd be screaming from the rooftops that the story was a lie.



I'd be trying to get on every TV show so I could proclaim my innocence.



It's been over 24 hours.



Where's Doug Emhoff? — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 3, 2024