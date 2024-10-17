This Is How Many Million Illegal Aliens Would Be Imported Into the U.S. Under Kamala

The United States border has seen nothing compared to what it will endure if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected.

A report by pro-migration advocates found that if Harris continues President Joe Biden’s open border policies, nearly four million illegal immigrants could be imported by 2025, totaling 12.3 million illegal immigrants during her four years. The report predicted the “net immigration to be significantly higher under a Harris administration than a second Trump administration.”

Advertisement

Our Harris, low scenario involves roughly the same net immigration flows as our Trump, high scenario. In the first two years of the Trump, low scenario, in which we anticipate the most acute departure from recent policy, we expect the United States to see net outmigration—that is, the extraordinary case of more people leaving the country than entering. For example, in our Harris, high scenario net migration is 3.7 million in 2025, whereas in the Trump, low scenario net migration is negative 740 thousand. To be sure, immigration flows could be outside the range of our four scenarios. For example, former President Trump has called for immediate mass deportations more than 10 times what we incorporated in our Trump, low scenario.

The report also found that a 2025 influx of illegal aliens under a Harris Administration would result in one immigrant per every American born. As a result, the U.S. population would grow by 15 million during her four years in office.

As for the economy, a Harris presidency would result in devastating consequences for the U.S.

Ultimately, we project a gap in 2025 GDP growth between the Trump, low and Harris, high scenarios of roughly half a percentage point from differences in immigration policy (meaning that GDP in 2025 would be lower in the Trump immigration scenario than in the Harris scenario by around $130 billion). Beyond 2025, the economy under the Trump, low scenario would continue to be notably smaller than the economy under the other scenarios. The consequences of a more extreme mass deportation policy would be economically disruptive in unpredictable ways.

Trump and Harris offer vastly different visions for immigration policy that would significantly affect Americans.

Despite Harris promising to spend $40 billion to help American families buy a home and help the real estate industry build three million new homes, the influx of 12.3 million illegal aliens would likely fill up those homes.

On the contrary, a second Trump Administration would secure the border, ensuring no more illegal immigrants could enter the U.S. He has also vowed to deport the mass number of aliens, freeing up housing for American citizens.