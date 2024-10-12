And With That Move, Dems Prove They're the Real Threats to Our Republic
Tipsheet

How Trump's 'Operation Aurora' Will Save America

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 12, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Former President Donald Trump announced a new initiative to expedite “Every criminal network operating” in the United States after the Biden-Harris Administration welcomed them into the country the past four years. 

Advertisement

During a rally in Aurora, Colorado, Trump unveiled “Operation Aurora”— a program at the federal level that would remove illegal immigrant members of dangerous gangs living in the U.S., such as the deadly Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. 

The 45th president vowed to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to dismantle “Every illegal migrant criminal network operating on American soil." Trump attacked Vice President Kamala Harris for rolling out the red carpet for violent illegal gangs who have inflicted terror on U.S. communities. 

During his speech, Trump honored Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and others who have been brutually killed by illegal immigrants. He promised that if elected, the southern border would be tightly secured and that the illegal immigration “invasion” would be over. 

“We will begin the task of finding and deporting every single illegal alien gang member from our country. We’ll get them out. This will be a major national undertaking,” Trump said, pointing to “newly published data” from ICE that reveals there are now more than “13,099 illegal aliens convicted of murder” who have been allowed into the country. 

As part of Operation Aurora, Trump would send “Elite squads” such as ICE, Border Patrol agents, and federal law enforcement officers to “hunt down” and deport “every last single illegal alien gang member until there is not a single one left in this country." 

He also warned that if they were to come back into the country, it would be an automatic ten-year sentence in jail with no possibility of parole for them. 

Trump said "So many things" have changed since he left office four years ago, blaming President Joe Biden and Harri for "absolutely destroy[ing] our country." 

Tags: TRUMP

