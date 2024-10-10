So Biden 'Hates' Kamala as Much as He 'Hates' Trump

Since President Joe Biden was forced out of the presidential race, he has thrown his sidekick, Vice President Kamala Harris, under the bus at least four times in the past month, significantly undermining her position.

Advertisement

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, which rocked Florida, Harris has been critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) after he refused to take her phone calls. She accuses him of playing politics and says the governor is “utterly irresponsible” and “selfish.”

However, whether intentional or not, Biden responded strikingly differently to DeSantis than Harris. The president said the governor had cooperated and thanked him for doing a “great job.”

“All I can do is tell you I have talked to Governor DeSantis,” Biden said. “He has been very gracious; he's thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing, and I think that's important.”

During Harris's first big event, Biden recently held a news conference, suggesting the president aims to take the limelight away from Harris. The president has also reportedly complained that Harris has not praised Biden’s so-called “accomplishments.”

At the same time, former President Donald Trump claimed Biden “hates” Harris “almost as much” as he hates the 45th president.

Trump said Biden is “looking good” compared to Harris, suggesting that the vice president makes “Sleepy Joe” look “sharp.”

“He’s starting to look sharper because we’re comparing… and he’s angry at her. And he hates her. The only question is, I think he hates her almost as much as he hates me,” Trump said.

Harris has repeatedly tried to distance herself from the Biden Administration’s policies since she cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and illegal immigration without undermining her own administration.

However, Biden has deliberately tied Harris to his policies, saying, “As president, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do, and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy, domestic policy.”

“We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done, including passage of legislation, which we were told we could never pass,” Biden added.