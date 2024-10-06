Democrats Panic as Top Senator Faces a Close Race

Democrats are losing ground not only in the presidential race but also in Senate races, and the party is spiraling.

As the race in Wisconsin closes in, top Democrat senator Tammy Baldwin is losing momentum in the state. Historically, the state was a safe bet for Democrats. However, much like Nevada and Arizona, a red wave might be on the forecast.

An Axios report shows Baldwin’s lead in public and internal polls has diminished. At the same time, Republicans are pouring money into Wisconsin, hoping to pull off a win. This will determine who controls Congress in November. Baldwin is on track to lose her seat to GOP candidate Eric Hovde, meaning Democrats will lose their chance of holding on to the majority they currently have in the Senate.

Multiple Democratic sources told Axios there are "alarm bells" ringing in the state, arguing the race is much tighter than what public polling has shown. A national Democratic strategist working on Senate campaigns pointed specifically to a recent poll from Marquette University, which showed Baldwin with a six-point lead. The race, the strategist said, is much closer than that. Over the next month, Republicans in the state have a nearly $3.5 million spending advantage on the airwaves, according to a source familiar with ad buys in Wisconsin.

Baldwin is ahead by just two percentage points, and the race is getting closer as the months go by. Meanwhile, the GOP is on track to outspend the Democrats every week from now until November 5 because of a $20 million check from Republican sources.