Hurricane Helene Victims Lash Out at Biden, Harris: ‘Disgraceful’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 05, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


North Carolina Hurricane Helene victims are furious at the government for, what they say, has abandoned them without proper resources or supplies. Even so, the storm has taken more than 200 lives and the feeder Al government’s response has been less than urgent. 

More than a week after the storm hit, North and South Carolina states continue to be isolated with hundreds being without power and lousy service, making it difficult to communicate outside of their community.

Sue Riles, who lives in the tourist-friendly city, told the Associated Press that she longs for a hot shower, as the storm severely damaged water facilities— resulting in thousands of homes and businesses without running water. Officials said it “could be considered unprecedented” and that repairs could take weeks.

An NBC News anchor asked a woman if she had any confidence in getting aid from the government, to which she said “No.”

At the same time, residents lack faith President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will respond the way a normal pro-America administration should. 

Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Jordan Lanning, an Asheville resident, criticizing Biden for not visiting the destroyed areas for five days and accused the president of not thinking “we were worth coming down to see us himself.”

Biden made a quick pit stop in Asheville on his way to Raleigh.

“It’s disgraceful,” he continued. “I mean, they keep saying ‘We the people.’ No, there is no ‘We the people.’ It is them versus us. Like, they’re not for us. It’s all about them — they tell us what we need instead of listening to us.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is under fire for giving just $750 million in aid to the hurricane victims— only $50 more than what the victims of the 2023 Maui firesreceived. 

A North Carolina woman told Newsmax’s Wake Up America said her community felt forgotten by the Biden-Harris Administration, which has forced the community to fend for themselves.

“We heard that Biden was just, ya know, gonna be flying around — it kind of just made us feel like, as our president, where is the guidance?” she asked. “You’re supposed to be here helping us with this … almost a sense of abandonment.”

Former President Donald Trump accused FEMA of stealing the money to give to illegal immigrants.

“They stole the FEMA money, just like they stole it from a bank, so they could give it to their illegal immigrants that they want to have vote for them this season,” Trump said.

However, FEMA claims that “misinformation” being pushed by Republicans is “having a negative impact on our ability to help people."

