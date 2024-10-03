Vulnerable Democrat Has Ties to Radical Islams

Vulnerable North Carolina Democrat Don Davis (NC-01) reportedly has ties to the radical arm of the Nation of Islam as threats of terrorism encompassing the U.S. intensify.

As Israel continues to defend itself from Iranian-backed terrorist groups, Democrats also continue to protect and support Islam and Muslims. In Davis’ 1994 Air Force Academy yearbook, he wrote about Islam and claimed that it fits into the modern U.S. world. He called for the elimination of the “PARADIGM and Modern Lynching,” which is a common topic of conversation in the Islamic world from those who want to push Islam onto the world, including Americans.

Davis is referring to a movement within the religion to “re-establish Islam as a living concept” to focus it on the present since he and others believe the religion is too focused on the past and the future.

The Democrat also wrote about Minister Shabazz, also known as Malcolm X, who changed his name to “El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz” in 1964 after he traveled to Mecca. Malcolm X is credited with shaping the Islamic influence in the United States. He also nodded to verse HQ 45:18 from the Quran, which says, “Then We put you, [O Muhammad], on an ordained way concerning the matter [of religion]; so follow it and do not follow the inclinations of those who do not know.” Some research analysts say the verse means that the mission has “been entrusted to the children of Israel before you has now been entrusted to you.”

Davis is currently running in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, which is socially conservative. With this being one of the most competitive races in the country, Davis will have a hard time gaining support from its voters. Cook Political called Davis the most vulnerable incumbent and Roll Call describes him as the second-most vulnerable Democrat incumbent.

Democrats have been known for supporting Muslims because they comprise a significant part of the left’s electorate. The goal of both the Democrats and Islamists is to destroy the modern society. The party’s priorities include the hatred of modern society, capitalism, and Western values, much like Militant Islam, which also hates the above. Islam is also against Christianity, and in recent years, liberals have also opposed such religion.