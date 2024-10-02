Vance Follows Through With Promise to Cite Sources for Claims He Made During Debate

Following the vice presidential debate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) did what most journalists and left-wing talking heads fail to do: cite the source of claims made instead of just spewing information.

During Tuesday night’s debate against Democrat Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), Vance promised to cite the source of a claim he made about how illegal immigration is driving up the U.S. housing market. While talking about how Vice President Kamala Harris will fix the nation’s impending border crisis (despite already being the “border czar), Vance said that the “25 million illegal aliens” who have entered the U.S. have contributed to the rising housing prices.

In response, CBS moderators Nora O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan asked Vance to cite the source of his claim.

“Senator, on that point, I'd like for you to clarify there are many contributing factors to high housing costs. What evidence do you have that migrants are part of this problem?” They said.

Vance promised to cite the source after the debate— and in conservative-fashion, he did just that and followed through.

“Well, there's a Federal Reserve study that we're happy to share after the debate," he said. ”We'll put it up on social media, actually, that really drills down on the connection between increased levels of migration, especially illegal immigration and higher housing prices.”

During the vice presidential debate, a heated exchange on the topic of immigration led to CBS News' moderators muting Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz due to ongoing crosstalk. As a result, the audience was unable to hear their remarks. https://t.co/lOlaR4tqf3 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 (@RealRFKJR2024) October 2, 2024

The moderators faced criticism for once again fact-checking the Republican candidate while letting the Democrat candidate slide. Brennan and O’Donnell caught flak after a heated exchange on immigration, which led to Vance’s microphone being muted.

Although it may be too soon to say how or if the vice presidential debate will impact the election, in post-debate surveys, the average viewer was at a crossroads regarding who they thought won the debate.

According to a CNN/SSRS poll, 51 percent of viewers said Vance won the debate, while 49 percent said Walz.

A Focaldata/Politico survey was split 50-50 on who they thought took the gold. The poll found that Vance performed best with people over 55, white voters, and those without college degrees. On the other hand, Walz saw the most substantial ratings among young voters, those with college degrees, and Black and Latino voters.

However, Politico urged Democrats not to get “giddy” about Walz’s debate performance, pointing out that Independent voters were likelier to say they didn’t watch the debate.