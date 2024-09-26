Team Biden Asks Israel to Surrender
What Did Kamala Do With a $42 Billion Project? Well...
Ohio Police Chief Suspects This Is the Reason He Got Cut Out of...
Challenge to Maryland's 'Red Flag' Law Illustrative of Problems With Such Measures
Scolding of Police Chief Illustrates Double Standard on Guns
Biden-Harris Will Give Millions to States That Adopt 'Red Flag' Laws
This Is How Much More Likely Trump Is Expected to Win In November...
Video Shows Dozens of Illegal Aliens Crossing a Farmer’s Property at This Unlikely...
Is Georgia the Best Battleground State for Trump? Here's What the Polls Say.
AP Alters Headline About Harris' Supposed 'Strength' on a Key Issue
Surprise: Harris Has Flip-Flopped on Yet Another Issue
Some Rough Economic News for Kamala Harris
Most Americans Expect Another Assassination Attempt on Trump Before Election Day
JD Vance Reacts to Zelensky Saying He’s ‘Too Radical’
Tipsheet

Biden-Harris DOJ Says UNRWA Terrorists Should Be Immune from Lawsuits

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 26, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The Biden-Harris Department of Justice is under fire after it argued in federal court that United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees should be immune from prosecution despite being involved in the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. 

Advertisement

The many people who helped Hamas terrorists facilitate the attacks on Israel are being defended by the Biden-Harris Administration despite taking part in atrocities such as murder, hostage-taking, and kidnapping the bodies of the dead and injured. 

In the lawsuit filed in June by the families of the victims of the attack, UNRWA revealed that at least nine of its employees participated in the terrorist attack, and one of its employees took the body of a murdered Israeli back to Gaza. Seven of the agency’s commissioners-general, deputy commissioners-general, and a director were also named in the filing.  

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer revealed that the agency’s ties to Hamas date back years. He also said that 1,200 UNRWA workers in Gaza are part of Hamas or Islamic Jihad, meaning there are operatives within the political and military organizations. 

In 2004, then-UNRWA Commissioner-General Peter Hansen said: “I am sure that there are Hamas members on the UNRWA payroll, and I don’t see that as a crime.” 

During a court appearance in the Southern District of New York, the UNRWA said its employees are immune under the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations. 

According to the Jewish News Syndicate, the U.N. has not waived immunity. Therefore, the DOJ argued that UNRWA should retain its “full immunity, and the lawsuit against UNRWA should be dismissed due to lack of subject matter jurisdiction.” 

In a filing to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, the world body claimed that “since the U.N. has not waived immunity in this instance, its subsidiary, UNRWA, continues to enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution, and the lawsuit should be dismissed,” Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Saturday night. The Biden administration was said to have echoed the U.N.’s position on the suit filed by Oct. 7 victims, with the Department of Justice telling the court that “the plaintiff’s complaint does not present a legal basis for claiming that the United Nations waived its immunity.

Recommended

'A Mess': CNN's Scott Jennings Sums Up the Terrible Day That Kamala Harris Just Had Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

More than 100 Oct. 7 victims pledged support for the lawsuit against UNRWA. The court filing accuses the agency of having a well-established money-laundering scheme that financially benefits Hamas terrorists. 

Legal scholars Eugene Kontorovich and Rabbi Mark Goldfeder said the Biden-Harris DOJ was not legally responsible for making an argument in the lawsuit, adding that it was a policy choice the DOJ made. Recently, the Biden-Harris Administration chose not to associate UNRWA with Hamas despite the U.S. suspending funding to the agency for that reason. During the Trump Administration, the former president ended funding to UNRWA, while President Joe Biden reinstated the cash flow in 2021. 

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Mess': CNN's Scott Jennings Sums Up the Terrible Day That Kamala Harris Just Had Rebecca Downs
This Is How Much More Likely Trump Is Expected to Win In November Over Harris Sarah Arnold
Kamala Crumbles! Critical MSNBC Interview Flops! Melania on Miracles! Townhall Video
The Harris Campaign Is Straight-Up Delusional Kurt Schlichter
Ohio Police Chief Suspects This Is the Reason He Got Cut Out of Springfield's Radio Frequencies Matt Vespa
Is This the Best Poll for Trump Yet? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'A Mess': CNN's Scott Jennings Sums Up the Terrible Day That Kamala Harris Just Had Rebecca Downs
Advertisement