You Won't Believe What Doug Emhoff Just Said About Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is defending his wife’s involvement in the failure of the Biden Administration, claiming she is not at fault because she was "not the president."

During remarks on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Emhoff said it was unfair to blame Harris for the many failures her administration caused over the past three and a half years.

“She’s the vice president, not the president. The vice president is there as part of the administration, not leading the administration,” Emhoff claimed. “So as president, she’s gonna be able to put forth her policies and plans and effectuate those.”

However, the nation continues to struggle with one of the worst border crises in U.S. history— that “Border czar” Harris was put in charge handle-- among other things.

Earlier this year, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) joined other Republicans to highlight the failures of the Biden Administration, which Harris had a full hand in.

Along with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), and Congressman Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.), the Republicans said that despite Harris being the sitting vice president, “she's also been the architect of many of President Biden's worst failures.”

Everybody in America knows that's a lie. In fact, it's the largest crisis in America affecting every community throughout this country, with drugs with opioids that are killing about 150 Americans every day, bringing in criminals to every community in America. And Kamala Harris has been responsible for this epic failure. In fact, she's called for open borders. [Harris] wants to ban fracking. She has been against American energy her whole career, while allowing foreign countries like Russia and Iran to put billions of dollars into their pocket, selling their energy around the world, while crushing American energy and the jobs that go with it here at home. We all know what Kamala Harris did raising money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund when radicals were out, protesting and ultimately getting arrested, attacking cops, doing other things. She's shown destain over and over again, saying we need to rethink policing, embracing the defund police movement.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign fired back at Emhoff’s comments, saying, "Kamala bears no responsibility for the Biden-Harris failures because she’s only the second most powerful person in the country, not the first.”

“Joe Biden himself has admitted that Kamala plays an enormous role in his failed administration,” the campaign continued. “Kamala brags about being ‘the last person in the room’ on the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal decision. She absolutely owns every failure of the Biden-Harris administration.”