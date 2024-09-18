Virginia Democrat Silent As Biden-Harris Border Crisis Creeps Into State

Immigration is among the top issues former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris face while battling it out on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election. While the Biden-Harris Administration, as well as Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (Minn.), blame Republicans for the unprecedented problem, the truth lies in the data— which cannot be argued.

Virginia’s Republican nominee Derrick Anderson’s visit to the southern border last week exposed his opponent Democrat Eugene Vindman, Harris, and President Joe Biden for fueling the crisis. He pointed out that during the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris Administration, the president and vice president reversed and implemented over 90 policies that caused the U.S.-Mexico border to explode with illegal immigrants. As a result, every state in the U.S. has become a border state— even in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We have people coming in in droves. Millions upon millions, folks. And it is affecting us here in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Anderson said. “Right now, on average, we’re seeing about five people overdose a day on fentanyl in the Commonwealth."

Anderson called on Harris and Biden to fix the problem “right now,” suggesting that if illegal immigration is affecting the 7th congressional district, then it’s affecting the entire nation.

“The sitting President and sitting Vice President talk about all the things they want to change in our country – whether it’s national security, whether it’s immigration, whether it’s foreign policy and our enemies being emboldened, whether it’s the economy,” he continued. “They could fix it now folks, and they have chosen not to.”

This comes as the New York Post reported that Vindman recently scrubbed “fair and safe reforms” for immigration from his campaign website after the primary. He also removed “Addressing Immigration” from the issues section of his website.

The issue of illegal immigration has rocked Virginia after the attempted breach into Quantico occurred earlier this year--located in VA-07-- by illegal aliens from Jordan posing as Amazon delivery men. The illegal immigrants have since been given the green light to walk free after posting bail.

Anderson called for additional border security measures following the incident. However, on the contrary, Vindman has remained silent on the breach and the open border.