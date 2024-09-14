A Family of Four Was Gruesomely Murdered By an Illegal Alien Under Biden-Harris Admin

More innocent lives were taken by illegal immigrants thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration's reckless policies.

On Friday, the Irondequoit Police Department revealed that a family of four was killed by an illegal immigrant in upstate New York last month.

Advertisement

34-year-old Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, originally from the Dominican Republic, murdered Fraime Ubaldo, 30, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26, Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, 4, and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, 2, on August 31 in their home.

Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said the crime was one of the most horrific things he has seen in his 32 years on the job.

“This was a horrific scene," Peters said during a press conference earlier this month. “This is Labor Day. It's supposed to be a joyous day spending time with your family. This family doesn't have that anymore. Half of this family is gone in an instant.”

JUST IN: Illegal immigrant arrested for m*rder after a family of four was found dead in their burning home in Irondequoit, N.Y.



Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, who was wanted in the Dominican Republic for m*rder in 2019, was arrested.



Two toddlers and parents Fraime Ubaldo and… pic.twitter.com/YVLzeeERsZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 13, 2024

The family’s bodies were found by firefighters after reports of a fire at the home that morning. However, the deaths were not connected to the fires.

Family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of a family of 4 that was m*rder*d in their own home by an illegal from the Dominican Republic.



The police chief said it was the most horrific scene he’s seen in 32 years on the job.



Kamala is our border czar. pic.twitter.com/fThcQRppJi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2024

According to the Irondequoit Police, the illegal immigrant was arrested on Sept. 7, and an investigation into the murders commenced.

It appears Mr. Soriano entered the island of Puerto Rico illegally and obtained fraudulent New York identification. With that identification, he was free to travel from Puerto Rico to the United States mainland. Our condolences go out to the family, their friends and neighbors. I’m so sorry this has happened, but I want you to know that the Town Board and I will authorize anything that’s needed to our police department to collaborate and to use any and all resources to bring these people to justice.

Soriano was allegedly wanted for almost the same crime he committed in the Dominican Republic in 2019. Police officials say the undocumented alien entered Puerto Rico illegally and obtained fraudulent identification that he then used to travel from Puerto Rico to the U.S.