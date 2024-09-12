New Memo: Internal Polling Shows a Post Debate Bump
House Oversight Committee Announces Hearing Over 'Incompetence' of Biden-Harris Admin

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 12, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced a hearing to expose the failures of the Biden-Harris Administration and its effects on Americans. 

Titled "A Legacy of Incompetence: Consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures,” Comer plans to examine President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ poor policies that have left the U.S. struggling due to rapid inflation and Americans living in fear because of the administration’s self-inflicted border crisis. 

During the 118th Congress, the House Oversight Committee has examined crises originating from the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies and poor leadership that are hurting Americans across our nation, including skyrocketing inflation, the worst border crisis in American history, high energy prices, chaos around the world, and rampant waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement at federal agencies. Simply put, everything President Biden and Vice President Harris touches fails. As part of our oversight of the Biden-Harris Administration’s failed policies and self-inflicted crises, the Oversight Committee has identified solutions for the American people. The Biden-Harris Administration cannot continue to copy and paste its failed policies; Americans cannot afford it. Next week’s hearing will examine the Biden-Harris Administration’s failed record and what can be done to reverse the damage this Administration has caused. 

The hearing follows previous hearings regarding concerns about Harris' handling of the border crisis. 

One of the first tasks Biden checked off his short to-do list when he entered office was appointing Harris as the border “czar.’ However, she neglected her duties and caused one of the worst border crises in U.S. history. 

Despite distancing herself from Biden, Comer and other Republicans have accused Harris’s presidential aspirations of being an extension of the president’s disastrous policies. 

For weeks, Harris has been grilled about where she stands on top issues most important to Americans, including the economy. However, she repeatedly dodged questions about where she stands, and it wasn’t until the day before the debate that her campaign released a policy page on its website. 

