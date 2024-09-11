Widow of FDNY That Died on 9/11 Has a Message for Joe Biden

The wife of an FDNY chief killed on Sept. 9, 2021, ripped President Joe Biden for his “flippant” remark during the annual Ground Zero memorial ceremony in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Joanne Barbara, Gerard Barbara's wife, criticized Biden for a comment he made a day earlier. The 81-year-old president told reporters he was “doing 9/11” when he arrived in New York City.

“The elected officials here today show their respect and reference to the families on Sept 11, or in our president’s words do 9/11. Quite a flippant remark,” Barbara said. “But please remember the September 11 families live it every day, not just on the anniversary.”

She also slammed the Biden Administration’s “outrageous” now-revoked plea deal with the alleged 9/11 mastermind and two other terrorists.

“If not for the 9/11 families, who knows what would have transpired?” She said, referring to the backlash following the would-be agreement that caused Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to walk back the deal with known terrorists.

Under the plea agreement, the three would have pleaded guilty to all charges, including the murder of 2,976 people on 9/11, in exchange for dropping the death penalty and avoiding trial.

“It has been 23 years, and the families deserve justice and accountability,” Barbara continued.

When Barbara made her speech, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were in the audience. Former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance (R-OH) were also there.

