Tipsheet

Left-Wing Publication Forced to Issue Correction About Harris After Debate

Sarah Arnold
September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Left-wing Time Magazine was forced to issue a correction after it accused former President Donald Trump of falsifying an assertion about Vice President Kamala Harris supporting taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for illegal immigrants in prison. 

During Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Trump asserted that Harris:

Went out in Minnesota and wanted to let criminals that killed people, that burned down Minneapolis, she went out and raised money to get them out of jail. She did things that nobody would ever think of. Now, she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison. This is a radical left liberal that would do this.

However, Trump’s statement was true, forcing the publication to retract a portion of the article titled “How Kamala Harris Knocked Donald Trump Off Course,” which accused the 45th president of lying. 

The original version of this story mischaracterized as false Donald Trump’s statement accusing Kamala Harris of supporting ‘transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.’ As a presidential candidate in 2019, Harris filled out a questionnaire saying she supported taxpayer-funded gender transition treatment for detained immigrants.

Following his remark, the media quickly claimed Trump had exaggerated the truth and denied his statement. However, in 2019, Harris said on an ACLU questionnaire that as president, she would support “taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants.”

During a 2019 CNN segment with Erin Burnett, the host pointed out that Harris also supported taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for federal prisoners. 

The questionnaire also showed her support for reducing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, cutting ICE funding, and ending immigration detention, including private prisons. 

It is important to note that Harris has made it clear that her positions and values have stayed the same since serving as a California attorney general and a 2020 presidential candidate. 

