Tipsheet

DNC Fly Anti-Trump Flags Over College Football Games

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 08, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

The Democratic Party will stop at nothing to bring down former President Donald Trump— even interrupt one the most American things this country is known for: football. 

The Democratic National Convention flew four planes carrying banners over college football games in four major swing states. Fans at University of Michigan, Ohio State, Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Wisconsin were all just trying to enjoy the game when they saw anti-Trump flags fly above the stadiums. 

The banners had messages that read: “JD Vance <3 Ohio State + Project 2025,” “Penn St: Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025,” and “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025.” 

However, Trump has repeatedly refuted claims that accuse of him being connected to Project 2025. 

The DNC released a statement following the games, once again linking Trump and Vance to the “dangerous Project 2025 agenda.” 

“Today, during week two of the 2024 college football season, the Democratic National Committee flew planes with banner messages tying Donald Trump and JD Vance to their dangerous Project 2025 agenda over the University of Michigan’s Michigan Stadium and Penn State’s Beaver Stadium – with a banner still to be flown over Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin later today — to remind college students and football fans that a vote for Trump is the same as losing the game thanks to his dangerous and extreme Project 2025 plans,” the DNC wrote. 

This Is Why Democrats Won’t Let Harris Or Walz Do Any Real Interviews Derek Hunter
Deputy Communications Director for the DNC Abhi Rahman said the DNC was trying to reach voters in swing states, and warn Americans of Project 2025 despite Trump and Vance having nothing to do with it. 

“It’s college football Saturday, and fans are ready to sack the competition and beat Project 2025, which would give Trump unprecedented power, allow Trump to ban abortion nationwide, allow the government to monitor pregnancies, and give tax giveaways for billionaires,” Rahman said.These banners carry a message that resonates with fans, and reminds them that the most important contest is still to come in November. The contrast in this election couldn’t be clearer, and we have a winning playbook: sack Project 2025, make a goal-line stand, and drive 99 yards the other way towards a more just and equal America for all.”

Tags: DEMOCRATS

