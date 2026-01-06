Scott Jennings Slams Poll Showing 42% Oppose Maduro's Capture: It’s Just 'Reflexive Opposition to Trump'

CNN's Scott Jennings blasted a Washington Post poll that said 42 percent of Americans disapproved of Operation Absolute Resolve, which saw Venezuela's socialist dictator captured and extracted in around four hours. He argued the disapproval had everything to do with Democrats' hatred of Trump, not the operation itself.

"A recent Washington Post poll finds Americans pretty evenly split on the operation over the weekend, 40 percent approve, 42 percent disapprove, 18 percent are unsure," a CNN host read. "When it comes to who should decide the future leadership of Venezuela, 94 percent say the Venezuelan people, six percent say the United States. One thing I have to say is like, this was a very successful military operation. The idea that 42 percent disapprove is a higher number than I would think, it says to be me that the American people are thinking not just about this operation, but also maybe more about well, what comes next."

"Well, also, it's Trump," Jennings replied. "I mean, 42 percent of the American people would oppose it if he cured cancer, personally, in the Oval Office, tonight. I mean, there's a reflexive opposition to Trump. It is the entire platform of the Democratic Party to the extent that that's how their leadership tells them to act. That's how the Democratic grassroots are going to see it."

You see Democrats today, who long came on this network and others and called for Maduro's ouster, demanded it, now saying they oppose the fact that Donald Trump just arrested Maduro. This reflexive opposition to everything Trump does is corrosive to the Democratic Party. You shouldn't look at these things through that lense, you should look at it and say, highly competent military and law enforcement operation. We got rid of a bad guy. There's a better future for Venezuela, and it's going to inure to the United States' benefit. But you know it's Trump, so everything must be opposed. If he's for it...

Mere months after the “No Kings” protest, Democrats are now infuriated that Trump would depose a legitimate dictator. Questions about the legality of the operation are, at a minimum, warranted. But many Democrats are not protesting legality at all; they are protesting in defense of Maduro’s freedom.

How far must someone fall politically to support the freedom of a tyrant responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans and immense human suffering?

