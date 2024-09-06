Tim Walz Refuses to Blame Hamas for Attack on Israel

Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is facing criticism for failing to acknowledge that the Hamas terrorist group is responsible for the deadly attacks on Israel.

Advertisement

During an interview with Michigan’s WCMU, Walz praised anti-Israel Muslims, saying that pro-Palestine protestors are “speaking out for all the right reasons.” He also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, echoing similar remarks from President Joe Biden, who said that the Israeli leader is not doing enough to end the ongoing war.

Well, I think first and foremost, what we saw on October 7 was a horrific act of violence against the people of Israel. They have certainly, and the vice president said it, I’ve said it, have the right to defend themselves, and the United States will always stand by that. But we can’t allow what’s happened in Gaza to happen. The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue, I think, to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution. I think we’re at a critical point right now. We need the Netanyahu government to start moving in that direction. But I think those folks who are speaking out loudly in Michigan are speaking out for all the right reasons.

SICKENING: Tampon Tim Walz says pro-Hamas radicals "are speaking out for all the right reasons" and calls to "put the leverage" on Israel to ensure Hamas terrorists live to see another day. pic.twitter.com/WYDZiX84PL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2024

In 2018, Walz applauded alleged extremist Muslim cleric Imam Asad Zaman, calling him a “master teacher.” Zaman once praised Hitler and, most recently, refused to condemn Hamas terrorists’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Walz made the damning remarks while introducing the Islamic leader at a Muslim American Society of Minnesota event during his first gubernatorial campaign. He called it a “privilege” to have seen things in life through the eyes of a “master teacher,” thanking Zaman for the “lessons” he taught him. In addition, the governor donated $100,000 to Zaman’s Muslim American Society of Minnesota nonprofit.

“It was a lesson when Imam told me to go speak to people,” Walz said in an unearthed video, adding that Congress “feeds on fear more than hope.”

“I have pushed back through my whole career on the demonization of Islam, on the demonization of immigrants,” the Democrat continued. “In this space, Imam Zaman is right on this: there is Islamophobia, there is a hatred that is being stirred.”

On Sunday, Walz ignored questions about his reaction to the recent murder of six hostages, including an American.

"All right, thanks, everybody,” Walz said to reporters before walking away.