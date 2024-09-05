Harris Will Be MIA for the Next Week As She Prepares for Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris will be MIA for the next week as she prepares to debate former President Donald Trump for the first time ahead of the 2024 election.

According to close sources, Harris will go into hiding to prepare to defend President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies that have destroyed the country in just a matter of three and a half years.

Her plan will reportedly involve attacking Trump rather than explaining her policies. On the contrary, Trump will be campaigning in full force.

NBC News reported that Harris’ plan on the debate stage will center around tactics to rattle and agitate Trump.

A source told NBC News that while Harris’ team is preparing to talk about a variety of topics, the campaign very much views the optics of the debate as critically important. To that end, the source said, Harris and her team are focusing on homing in on how to needle Trump to rattle him. In that sense, the source said, it’s going to be less about substance and more about showcasing Harris as a woman who isn’t scared and isn’t going to cower and who is standing up to Trump and holding him accountable.

Harris will be joined by DC attorney Karen Dunn, policy aide Rohini Kosoglu, her brother-in-law Tony West, campaign chief of staff Shelia Nix, campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, and longtime political strategist Sean Clegg during her debate preparations.

The 2024 hopeful began preparing to face Trump on stage nearly three weeks ago by participating in practice sessions at Howard University in Washington, DC. Sources close to Harris acknowledged that the vice president is slightly bent out of shape when debating, saying that Harris’ team is working with her on remaining “calm” and “presidential.”

Her team will focus on Trump’s so-called “failures,” attacking him on immigration and his COVID-19 policy, among other things. Harris will also be advised to wedge a gap between her and Biden’s policies, carefully and strategically answering such questions without taking the blame for them.