That CNN Interview Did No Favors for Harris

There’s a reason Vice President Kamala Harris avoids the press unless she has a teleprompter and script in front of her.

During a Georgia rally, Harris somehow made President Joe Biden seem comprehensible. She spent nearly 90 minutes stumbling over her words and speaking like she was trying to hit the word count requirement on an essay.

KAMALA: "He even called for termination of the United States supreme, the c— the supreme land of our nation!"



What? pic.twitter.com/A68E6TLSFq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

I’m sure the Harris campaign is sweating bullets at the thought of the vice president debating former President Donald Trump on live television after watching her engage with the media— which usually ends up being like a scene out of the HBO hit Veep.

The Trump campaign showed voters what an extended term of the Biden -Harris administration would look like. In a new ad, the Trump campaign took the opportunity to expose the real truth of Harris’ policies and the fact she contradicts herself every time she speaks with voters.

#Election2024: The Trump campaign is up with a new ad this morning attacking Harris on the economy and inflation.



Trump's campaign currently has $60.5M in future reservations through Election Day. pic.twitter.com/FgKHkPgbUd — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) August 26, 2024

Following Harris’ first sit-down interview since becoming the Democratic nominee, Newsweek found that the political betting odds have turned away from being in favor of the vice president after it was apparent a pre-recorded, scripted, and chaperoned interview couldn’t even save her.

According to two leading bookmakers, Harris’ odds of defeating Trump became slimmer as voters were more skeptical of her chances to win over Americans.

The vice president went from being the favorite to win with odds of 10/11 (52.4 percent) on Thursday to tied with Donald Trump on 19/20 (51.3 percent) each on Friday morning, according to the Star Sports betting company. Over the same period, Trump’s odds of victory in November improved from 21/20 (48.8 percent) before the interview to 20/21 (51.2 percent), according to U.K. based bookmaker Betfair. Star Sports betting analyst William Kedjanyi said: "Vice President Harris is now tied at 19/20 with Republican candidate Donald Trump, drifting slightly from 10/11 yesterday. The Californian had been 5/6 in recent weeks but she has failed to surge ahead of Trump in the market.

Although the betting average between Harris and Trump was neck and neck before her CNN interview, the odds were more in her favor. However, that changed almost overnight.

“While the lead in the betting has flip-flopped throughout August, momentum is now with Trump, and he has become the odds-on favorite again after being backed into 21/20,” the outlet noted.

Despite what the media wants you to believe, Harris is struggling among voters now that her “honeymoon” phase in the polls is over. Several people, including those not fans of the former president, have even predicted that Trump will edge out Harris on election night.

Pollster Frank Luntz said a significant “silent majority” of support among blue-collar union workers will carry him to the top. Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) also predicted Trump would take home the gold in swing states such as Georgia and Pennsylvania.

“I assure you that Donald Trump is doing better among the average union member – not teachers unions and not the unions for government, but everybody else – trades, people working with their hands. He’s doing better among them than any Republican has done in decades,” Luntz said on CNN. “This is not gonna be a problem for him. The union leadership is more divided from their membership, and the louder it is the greater the divides are gonna come. And in my focus groups, and this is remarkable to me, the union membership says ‘They don’t speak for me.’”